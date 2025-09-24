Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi film maintains momentum, comes close to 70 crore

Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi's Jolly LLB 3 has struck a chord with the audience. After a decent opening last Friday, the film has picked up over the weekend and managed to hold its own during the weekdays. As per the latest update, Jolly LLB 3 has come close to the ₹70 crore mark in 6 days of release. (Also read: Jolly LLB 3 review: Akshay Kumar-Arshad Warsi are first-rate in courtroom drama; Saurabh Shukla steals the limelight) Jolly LLB 3 box office collection day 6: The film stars Arshad Warsi and Akshay Kumar.

Jolly LLB 3 box office

According to the early estimates shared in Sacnilk, Jolly LLB 3 collected ₹4.25 crore on its sixth day of release. Even as this is the lowest single-day collection for the film so far, it is not surprising, given that it is a weekday. The film opened at ₹ 12.5 crore on Friday, and showed fantastic growth on Saturday and Sunday, collecting ₹ 20 crore and ₹ 21 crore respectively. The overall collection of the film so far stands at ₹ 69.75 crore.

About Jolly LLB 3

Jolly LLB 3 also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Gajraj Rao in key roles. It is directed by Subhash Kapoor. Jolly LLB 3 is presented by Star Studio18.

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra praised the film and said, “Jolly LLB is a very brave film about our times. It takes guts and skill to take issues throbbing within our society and then turn them into a popular tale. All the actors are in rhythm and sync as they play their characters.”

Arshad took to his X account to thank fans for their love for the film. “Thank you so much to all of you, from the bottom of my heart, for giving so much love to me and our film #JollyLLB3,” he wrote. Meanwhile, Akshay wrote, “Nothing matters more than the audience’s love. A big thank you to everyone who supported us 🙏.”