Juhi Chawla after KKR's loss to CSK: ‘Watching fans support MS Dhoni we thought we have reached Chennai’

Former India captain and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, was praised by actor Juhi Chawla after the recent CSK versus Kolkata Knight Riders IPL match at Eden Gardens on Sunday. The KKR co-owner reacted to the crowd "Dhoni Dhoni" in the stands. Dhoni retired from international cricket in August 2020 and is currently playing only in the Indian Premier League. Also read: Juhi Chawla on Salman Khan wanting to marry her Juhi Chawla was all praise for MS Dhoni after the recent IPL match.

In an interview after the match, Juhi said that with Kolkata being KKR's home ground, it was expected that the sea of purple in the stands would be cheering only for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned franchise. However, even as KKR supporters in purple T-shirts dominated the stands at a packed stadium, many in the crowd, who were sporting CSK's jersey, also showered the same affection on Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his team, who gave an electrifying performance against KKR. Chennai defended a huge target to hand Kolkata a rare home defeat this season of the IPL. CSK defeated KKR by 49 runs.

KKR's co-owner Juhi Chawla was happy to see the spectators showering love on Dhoni and his team. Speaking to ANI post the KKR-CSK match, Juhi heaped praises on MS Dhoni and team, saying, "Chennai Super Kings played well today. Watching MS Dhoni play as a captain is wonderful. We hope we can do what CSK just did, in our next match... There were so many people supporting CSK, we thought we have reached Chennai."

Apart from Juhi, actor and co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders, Shah Rukh Khan as well as his daughter, Suhana Khan, have been spotted cheering for KKR in recent IPL matches. Earlier this month, a video of Shah Rukh meeting a fan during a KKR match in Kolkata had surfaced online. Shah Rukh is seen greeting a specially-abled fan in a wheelchair. As the person praised his latest film Pathaan, and thanked him for coming to the match, Shah Rukh planted a kiss on his forehead. The actor's daughter Suhana and her close friend Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, as well as Juhi Chawla were also present at the match, in which KKR played against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON