Juhi Chawla shares throwback video from first TV show, says she kept forgetting lines: ‘I was new and so nervous’

Juhi Chawla shared a throwback video from one of her guest appearances in a TV serial and revealed that she could not remember her lines while shooting. She wore royal attire in the clip that is from the 1986 series, Bahadur Shah Zafar. Reposting the video, originally shared by a fan club, she also claimed that she did not see the final version before she stumbled upon it on Instagram recently.

A few attendants gave Juhi a touch-up as the arrival of a member of the royal family was announced. She greets the man as a subordinate would greet someone from the royalty. The clip has been abruptly edited and we mostly see parts where Juhi speaks. The video ended with her saying some lines referencing Mughal emperors.

Directed by Ravi Chopra and BR Chopra, Bahadur Shah Zafar featured Mukesh Khanna, Ashok Kumar, Raj Babbar and Gufi Paintal, among others. Juhi shot for her portion a year after she made her Bollywood debut in 1986. Her first film was Sultanat but she got recognition only in 1988 with Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak in which she was cast opposite Aamir Khan.

Sharing the video, Juhi wrote, “Throwback Alert! BR Chopra ji’s serial where they gave me an important guest appearance. It was a 1 day shoot, I remember I was very very new & sooo nervous that during the shot I kept forgetting my lines. Ravi Chopraji was directing & he didn’t lose his patience even once, kept telling me to be calm .. to relax .. he was very kind."

She added, “Further , I’d like to thank @bestofjuhi who dug this clip up. After this shoot which may have been way back in 1987, I never ever saw it & today is the first time after alllllll these years …and I’m amazed I could say these lines..or even express I have no idea what I did … and what Chopraji saw in me, why he cast me …. and now…… i see it … TV Serial : Bahadur Shah Zafar.”

Juhi Chawla will soon be seen in Rishi Kapoor’s final film, Sharmaji Namkeen.