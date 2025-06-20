Juhi Chawla touches Asha Bhosle's feet, shares warm hug at Sitaare Zameen Par premiere. Watch

Heartfelt moment between Juhi Chawla and Asha Bhosle

One of the most touching highlights of the evening was a video of Juhi and legendary singer Asha Bhosle that has surfaced on social media. Juhi was seen respectfully touching Asha's feet, to which the iconic singer responded with a warm hug. Juhi was also seen embracing Asha’s granddaughter, Zanai, while Aamir Khan looked on with a smile, visibly moved by the warmth of the gesture. Watch the video here.

About Sitaare Zameen Par

Directed by RS Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par is being regarded as a spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par. The film tells the inspiring story of nine neurodivergent children as they navigate personal challenges and seek acceptance in a world that often misunderstands them.

A review by Hindustan Times read, “Aamir is good at comedy, and here too he’s back to that genre. He’s at ease with his co-stars here, and the comfort translates. The first half is bearable only because of Aamir, and then he takes things a notch higher in the second one. Genelia complements him wonderfully as the supportive wife, and the cause of friction between them is thankfully not stretched beyond a point.”

Sitaare Zameen Par marks the debut of 10 new actors, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar. It is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones.