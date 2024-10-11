Kabir Bedi slams actors for rising entourage costs, making 'baseless demands' of producers

Kabir Bedi has become the latest celebrity from Bollywood to talk about the 'entourage culture' in the industry and has criticised stars for the rising costs of actors' entourages. Over the last few months, several filmmakers and celebs have spoken up about this issue. (Also read: Kabir Bedi reflects on his 'bankruptcy' in Hollywood, says it was 'very humiliating') Actor Kabir Bedi has come up with his memoir titled Stories I Must Tell.

Kabir Bedi on entourage

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the veteran actor gave his own example regarding entourages and said, “See I have an attendant and a makeup man, and my charges are very much reasonable. I don’t demand anything more. I believe that the demands of actors on producers are very wrong.”

Kabir Bedi, who has been acting in India and Europe for five decades now, criticised actors for making 'baseless demands'. He said, “I feel these are baseless demands. Fine, the producer needs to pay for your makeup, hair, and an attendant maybe too. But any demand apart from this doesn’t make sense. This is an actor’s responsibility if they want publicity, cameras, and social media specialists. It’s not the producers’ job to do so.”

The actor touched upon how this is a problem unique to India as his experience in the West has taught him otherwise. “Internationally, you need to use the producer’s given makeup people only unless you are an A-lister. Most producers pay for your makeup, hair and attendance only if you happen to be a big personality. I feel it should come to India as well,” he added.

Kabir Bedi's career

Kabir Bedi began his career in the theatre in the late 60s before moving to films with the 1971 release Hulchal. He is known fir his appearance in Khoon Bhari Maang, Nagin, and Yalgaar among others. A popular name in Europe, he appeared in the James Bond film Octopussy and played the lead in the hit 70s' Italian TV show Sandokan. The actor was most recently seen in a supporting role in the spy thriller Berlin.