Rekha reunites with Kabir Bedi at Filmfare night, nostalgic fans recall Khoon Bhari Maang

Filmfare 2023 was a star-studded event as always. Among the attendees were veteran actors Kabir Bedi and Rekha who came together for a rare pic. Recently, Kabir Bedi took to his Instagram account and shared some moments from the event as he met his Khoon Bhari Maang co-star Rekha and others. He also posed with his granddaughter Alaya F. Also read: Rekha poses with Manish Malhotra outside his home, internet asks ‘why is she wearing goggles at night?’ Rekha reunited with Khoon Bhari Maang co star Kabir Bedi at Filmfare 2023.

Sharing a picture with Rekha from the Filmfare awards night, Kabir Bedi wrote, "MET the legendary, ever gorgeous REKHA, my Co-star in "Khoon Bhari Maang", at the 68th @filmfare Awards last night. A nostalgic chat, together with Filmfare Editor @jiteshpillaai and my wife @parveendusanj. Came to present an Award along with my dearest granddaughter @alayaf , to whom, two years ago, I'd presented the Film Fare Best Debut Award. It was fun being on the Jury of these well-deserved awards. Filmfare Awards have always been the Oscars of India."

The first picture had Kabir Bedi and Rekha in traditional outfits. In the next photo, they were joined by others. The last one featured Kabir and Alaya.

Soon after the pictures were shared, fans took to the comment section and showered love upon the actors. Some of them also discussed the famous crocodile scene from Khoon Bhari Maang.

One of them wrote, “Nice, I watched in my childhood many of your films but one was a hit in USSR, Khoon Bhari Maang where you both with Rekha Ji acted. It was a huge hit also in Armenia, watched many time in our village cinema. Thank you.” "She is remarkably forgiving considering you almost fed her to the crocodiles," added another. One more commented, “Hahaha this reminded me of how you threw her off the boat to the crocodiles. Childhood memories revisited.”

Khoon Bhari Maang was released in 1988 and became a huge hit. It was a remake of the Australian mini-series Return to Eden (1983). From its storyline to songs to the costumes, the film earned a niche for itself, including its famous crocodile scene which involved Kabir and Rekha.

Rekha as Aarati was pushed off a boat by her second husband Sanjay aka Kabir Bedi into a pond full of crocodiles. Miraculously, she survives the murder attempt and undergoes cosmetic surgery to plot revenge on her husband.

