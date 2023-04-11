Rekha poses with Manish Malhotra outside his home, internet asks 'why is she wearing goggles at night?'

Rekha has been regularly making public appearances in recent days. After attending Dior's Mumbai show, the veteran actor was spotted mingling with the who's who of Bollywood, including Aishwarya Rai and Kajol, at Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre's opening weekend. On Monday, Rekha was seen at fashion designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai home. She posed solo for paparazzi and also with Manish before leaving his house. Also read: Rekha hugs Aaradhya Bachchan in unseen pic from NMACC, poses for selfie with Aishwarya Rai at event Rekha posed with Manish Malhotra in Mumbai. (Pics: Varinder Chawla)

Photos and videos of Rekha at Manish Malhotra's house were shared on paparazzi and fan pages. A video posted by a paparazzo on Instagram attracted people's attention, many of whom could not get over Rekha's look. In the clip, while Manish asked photographers why they were still working, and said 'it's 12.30 am', Rekha folded her hands and told the photographers, "So jao (go and sleep now)." The veteran actor wore a beige outfit with matching headgear. She also wore black sunglasses.

Commenting on her video, an Instagram user wrote, "Why on earth is she wearing goggles in the night and could someone please explain why is she running?" One more wrote, "It's like she is hiding herself..." One more asked, "What headgear is she wearing?" A fan also wrote about Rekha, "She is the evergreen queen, no one replace her beauty." Reacting to Rekha's latest pictures shared on Twitter, a user asked, "What is this look?"

Last month, Rekha attended Dior's pre-fall fashion show in a red and golden saree with statement jewellery and her hair tied into a neat bun with gajra (flowers). Many celebs attended the fashion gala, including Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Isha Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Mira Rajput and Shweta Bachchan.

Ahead of the fashion show, Maria Grazia Chiuri, the creative director of Christian Dior, had met Rekha for the first time. She had shared a picture with Rekha on Instagram and written, "I was so touched to meet the iconic Rekha gi (ji) last night for the first time. India's most iconic woman and incredible actress. I am so grateful you have joined us last night, it was a true honour." In the picture, Rekha looked stunning in a white saree, while Maria wore a black ensemble paired with a white jacket.

