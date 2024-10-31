Kabir Khan says he did not go to YRF studios for Kabul Express as he used to think Aditya Chopra didn’t exist

Kabir Khan made his unconventional Bollywood debut with Kabul Express, produced by YRF (Yash Raj Films). The filmmaker recently recalled that he did not initially approach the production house as he used to think Aditya Chopra did not exist. Kabir, in an interview with Sucharita Tyagi stated that he believed that Aditya had been created by Yash Chopra just to scare people. (Also read: Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep Singh: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion motivated me a lot) Kabir Khan recently said that he used to believe that Aditya Chopra did not exist.

Kabir Khan on ‘Aditya Chopra does not exist’ joke

Kabir, while recalling his apprehensions before approaching YRF for Kabul Express stated that, “The only studio I did not go to was Yash Raj Studio. Logo ne kaha, ‘Yash Raj to apne kisam ki kahaniyan banata hai (Yash Raj makes only there kind of movies). Waise bhi tum miloge kisse (Whom will you meet there)? Aditya Chopra exists or there is a ghost who walks over there.’ So, the joke in Yash Raj was that Adi doesn't exist, he has just been created by Yash Chopra to scare people. So, unknown to me, that script reached Adi in 2004. I got a call from somebody saying, ‘I am from Yash Raj Films and Aditya Chopra wants to meet you.’ But I thought this sounds a bit serious.”

He further said, “My wife Mini was in MTV at that time. So, I had thought it might be Cyrus Broacha's Bakra. Then they gave me a date and time and I went to the office. I remember entering that room of the mythical Aditya Chopra and he was cleaning his reading glasses. He looked at me and said, ‘Kabir I really like your script. It will move really well. When can we make it?’”

Kabir Khan's Bollywood career

Kabir is known for directing films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tubelight and 83. He recently directed Chandu Champion (2024) featuring Kartik Aaryan in titular role. The sports-biopic based on the life of Paralympian Murlikant Petkar. The mopvie also starred Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Vijay Raaz, Sonali Kulkarni and other in pivotal characters.