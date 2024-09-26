Paralympics gold medallist Navdeep Singh: Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion motivated me a lot

Kartik Aaryan went out of his way to work on his physical transformation to essay the role of Murlikant Petkar in a biopic Chandu Champion. And he has been earning accolades from various quarters. Recently, Navdeep Singh, who etched his name in history with a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Paralympics in the F41 classification, revealed that the role motivated him to push his limits at the tournament. Also read: Kabir Khan on Chandu Champion failure: 'There have been repeat viewings on OTT' Chandu Champion was released on June 14.

Kartik gets applaud

The sports icon made the confession at the India Today conclave. At the event, Kartik met several champions of the Paris 2024 Paralympics including Avani Lekhara, Navdeep, and Sumit Antil.

During the conversation, as per a video, Navdeep spoke about the personal connection with the role.

He said, "I had specially downloaded the movie and watched it on the way to the Paris Olympics. I got motivated after watching the film, how the coach motivated Kartik, and watching Dara Singh's fight, and wanted to be like him, there I got so much of motivation. Although, the entire film is full of motivation, but I like those parts."

The confession made the actor blush, and was seen smiling in the video, which has emerged on social media.

About the film

Chandu Champion is a biopic of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist, born on November 1, 1944, in Maharashtra. The film traces different phases and obstacles of his life. Petkar excelled in multiple sports, especially wrestling and hockey. Chandu Champion also marks Kartik’s first collaboration with Kabir. The film was released on June 14. The film is jointly Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan.

Kartik's next move

On the film front, Kartik will be seen in the horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 alongside Vidya Balan, Triptii Dimri, and Madhuri Dixit. It is slated to release around Diwali. The film will lock horns with Rohit Shetty’s cop drama Singham Again which features Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in an ensemble star cast.