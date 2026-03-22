‘Please bas’: Kajol asks paparazzi to back off during condolence visit for Manish Malhotra’s mother
Kajol visited Manish Malhotra’s home to offer condolences after his mother's demise, asking photographers to stop filming, sparking a discussion on privacy.
Bollywood star Kajol was seen arriving at designer Manish Malhotra’s residence on Sunday to offer condolences following the demise of his mother on 19 March. Several videos of her visit surfaced online, capturing the moment she requested paparazzi to stop filming during the sensitive occasion.
Kajol asks paparazzi to give her privacy
In the clips circulating on social media, Kajol appeared visibly uncomfortable as photographers gathered outside Manish Malhotra's residence. As she made her way inside, the Maa actor said, “Please bas” (please, that’s enough) and gestured for them to stop recording, indicating the need for privacy during the condolence visit.
Social media reacts
Her brief interaction has sparked conversation online about the presence of paparazzi during moments of grief. While public figures are often photographed during regular outings, many users pointed out that such occasions require restraint and sensitivity. One social media user wrote, “No, they also have their lives. Look at the moment, she has come to offer condolences after the death of Manish Malhotra’s mother.” Another added, “She is right. She is there to sympathise, not for an outing. If it were an outing, she may not have said anything.”
Several users also noted that such incidents highlight the ongoing debate around celebrity privacy, especially during emotionally difficult situations. Some called for stricter boundaries for paparazzi coverage, while others emphasised the need for mutual understanding between public figures and the media.
About Manish Malhotra's mother's death
Manish Malhotra’s mother, Sudarshan Malhotra, passed away on March 19 at an advanced age. Her funeral was held on March 20 in Mumbai, followed by a prayer meeting attended by several members of the film fraternity. Celebrities, including Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Arjun Kapoor, were among those who visited to offer condolences, while others attended the prayer meet to support Malhotra and his family. Kajol, husband-actor Ajay Devgn and their daughter Nysa were also present during the prayer meet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
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