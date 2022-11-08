Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Kajol shares happy picture with son Yug Devgan at a Gurudwara. See pic

Kajol took to Instagram and shared a picture with her son Yug Devgan on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. Both of them were all smiles as they posed for the camera at a Gurudwara. Many of her fans reacted to the picture. The festival of Guru Nanak Gurpurab is celebrated on the day of Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. This day is observed as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. (Also read: Manushi Chhillar shares pictures as she visits Golden Temple in white salwar suit, fans applaud her for her 'simplicity')

In the picture, she decked up in off-white-green suit and covered her head with matching dupatta to offer prayers. Her son wore a white kurta and pyjama with an orange head covering. Both of them smiled while posing for the camera at Gurudwara. Kajol stood behind her son and kept her hands on his chest and shoulder out of love.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Kajol wrote, “#GuruNanak Jayanti (star and handfolded emoji).” Jewellery Designer Saba Pataudi wrote, “Wishing you all happy gurpurab.” Reacting to her picture, one of Kajol's fans commented, “So sweet, God bless you both.” Another fan wrote, “May waheguru ji bless you and your family.” Other fan commented, “Chota (small) Singham (smiling face with red heart emoji).” Many fans extended warm wishes of Gurpurab to Kajol and her family.

Kajol got married to Ajay Devgn in 1999 after dating for several years. The couple has two children – daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003. Seven years later, their son Yug was born.

Recently, she shared pictures from her Bhai Dooj celebration at home on Instagram and wrote, "Bhaiduj after so long…madness and originals.” She was joined by her mom Tanuja, sister Tanishaa and cousins Samrat, Sharbani and Sujoy to mark the occasion.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. She has Revathi's Salaam Venky in the pipeline. It is set to release in theatres on December 9, 2022.

