Inside Kajol's best moments with Yug Devgn, Tanuja, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa Mukerji from Durga puja. Watch

Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a video from her recent Durga puja celebrations. The video showed her best moments with son Yug, actor-mother Tanuja and actor-sister Tanisha Mukerji and actor-cousin Rani Mukerji among others, at Durga puja pandals. All of them were dressed in their best traditional outfits. She posted a selfie with Rani Mukerji while smiling wide.

In the video, Yug, Kajol, Tanuja and Tanisha were seen posing with an idol of Goddess Durga in the background. Kajol gave a pose with Tanishaa while talking to her during sindoor khela. Kajol wore a red saree with sleeveless blouse with heavy earrings. Tanuja wore a yellow saree and Tanishaa wore a floral design saree. ( Also read: Kajol, Rani Mukerji dress up in Bengali sarees for sindoor khela at puja pandal)

She captioned the clip, “All in one...Family, Tradition and all the goddesses for the Goddess!” She used the hashtags #JaiMaDurga #HappyPujo on it. Tanishaa Mukerji posted heart and hugs emojis on the video.

One of her fans commented, “My gorgeous queen. May god bless you always with good health and that your heart desires. Love you loads.” Another fan wrote, “Lovely family.” Other fan commented, “Shubho Bijoya. Feels so great that something I have common with my favourite star and this celebrating Durga Pujo.” Many fans dropped heart emojis for her compilation of Durga puja memories. Recently, she has shared many pictures and videos from her Durga puja celebration with family members.

Kajol is the daughter of actor Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. She is the elder sister of Tanishaa Mukerji, who is also an actor. Kajol got married actor Ajay Devgn in 1999. The couple has two kids together – Nysa Devgan and Yug Devgan.

Kajol was last seen in Tribhanga in 2021. She will be next seen in Revathi's Salaam Venky. It is a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life. It is slated to hit the theatres on December 9 this year. She even has The Good Wife in pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON