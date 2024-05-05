Kajol shares hilarious clip of her epic falls over the years on World Laughter Day: ‘I’m astonishingly well behaved’

Kajol is celebrating World Laughter Day by having a laugh at her own mishaps over the course of her career. On Sunday, the actor shared a video on her X handle where she compiled the many times she fell and tripped during film shoots, and public events. (Also read: When Kajol gave Karan Johar a filmmaking lesson on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal. Watch) Kajol trips not once, not twice but multiple times in this new video.

Kajol trips multiple times

In the video, Kajol is seen tripping and falling multiple times. She included the moment when she fell at the Durga Puja Pandal last year. It happened when Kajol tripped on the staircase and almost fell as she was engrossed in her phone and did not notice the step. There was also a moment from Dilwale promotions, when she almost fell from stage, but Varun Dhawan held her quickly and saved her from the fall.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai memory

There was also the moment in the video clip from her 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, in which she can be seen falling down while cycling. In 2018, during an interview, Shah Rukh Khan had said that after Kajol fell on her face she had short term amnesia. "...she had short term amnesia, she had lost her memory, she truly did. First we thought it was the shock... She forgot everyone... She didn't know who she was, who she was with, what she was doing here...," he had said.

Sharing the video, Kajol wrote in the caption: “After looking through all my pictures I realised I’m astonishingly well behaved in front of the still! So let’s just take a chill pill and rewatch some videos which have made other people laugh." She also added the hashtag of World Laughter Day.

Kajol was last seen in The Trial, which released on Disney plus Hotstar. She will be next seen in Do Patti, which also stars Kriti Sanon.