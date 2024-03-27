Kajol shares pics with Salman Khan, Dharmendra, Arbaaz Khan to celebrate 26 years of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Kajol is in a throwback mode. Days after announcing the re-release of her 1993 hit Baazigar, the actor has now shared pictures from her 1998 movie, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. The images also feature her co-stars from the Sohail Khan directorial – Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Dharmendra. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Shilpa Shetty's Baazigar set to re-release in theatres) Kajol shares a throwback picture with Salman Khan.

Kajol shares old pictures

Kajol took to Instagram on Wednesday and shared three pictures from the 1998 romantic comedy. In the first one, she's wearing a white salwar suit with pearl earrings, and staring into the eyes of Salman Khan, who is seen in a yellow T-shirt and black jacket. Both sport faint smiles as they admire each other.

In the second still, Kajol, wearing the same clothes, is crying on the shoulder of Dharmendra, who is in a blue denim shirt. The veteran actor played her father in the film. The third picture sees Kajol, wearing a shaded pink-orange salwar suit, applying tilak on the forehead of Arbaaz, who's seen in a white kurta and long hair. Arbaaz played her brother in the movie.

Kajol captioned the post, “When tying your hair in a plait was a symbol of an innocent girl (girl and tongue out emojis).” She also added the caption – 26 years of Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya.

Kajol on Baazigar re-release

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Shilpa Shetty-starrer cult classic film Baazigar is all set for re-release in cinemas. Kajol took to her Instagram handle last week and shared a poster of Baazigar featuring the three actors.

She wrote in the caption, “Flashback to a time when magic unfolded on the silver screen! Inviting you to relive those moments at our Retro Film Festival with the iconic Bollywood classic - “Baazigar.” (video camera and sparkle emojis) As someone who had the privilege to bring this magic to life, I'm thrilled to join you in this nostalgic journey. Let’s celebrate the timeless era of Bollywood together!”

Kajol will be next seen in Do Patti.

