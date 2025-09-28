Kajol's son Yug kisses her, hugs sister Nysa while visiting Durga Puja pandal. Watch as they chat, then pose for pics

Actor Kajol on Sunday visited the North Bombay Durga Puja pandal with her children--daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan. Several videos and pictures of the trio seeking blessings and having conversations emerged on social media platforms. Kajol, daughter Nysa and son Yug visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai on Saturday.

Kajol visits Durga Puja pandal with Nysa, Yug

In a clip, Nysa and Yug sat on the ground near the altar while Kajol spoke to the guests. After having a chat with Yug, Nysa rested her head on his shoulder. In another video, Nysa and Yug talked after which she made a face. Yug was seen giving Nysa a hug while she smiled. Kajol, Nysa and Yug also stood near the altar as they sought blessings.

Yug showers love on mom Kajol, sister Nysa

In another video, Kajol teased Yug as she joined her kidson the ground and had a conversation. Yug planted a kiss on his mother's forehead and held her. He also gave a quick hug to Nysa. In another video, Kajol, Nysa, and Yug smiled and posed together for the camera.

For the festival, Kajol wore a red saree and matching blouse. Nysa was dressed in a yellow and white suit. Yug opted for a blue kurta and white pyjama. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur.

Kajol visited the pandal on Saturday too

On Saturday, Kajol started the Durga Puja festivities with her cousins, Rani Mukerji, Tanisha Mukerji, and Ayan Mukerji. They got teary-eyed as they remembered Ayan's father, Deb Mukherjee, who died in March 2025. Deb Mukherjee used to organise the Durga Puja pandal annually.

In a clip, Kajol, Rani, and Tanisha were seen hugging each other, visibly emotional. Kajol also shared a heartfelt hug with Ayan before posing together for photographs.

About Kajol's family, upcoming projects

Kajol started dating actor Ajay Devgn in 1994, and the two married in 1999. Nysa was born on April 20, 2003, and the couple welcomed Yug in 2010.

Kajol is currently busy with her talk show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle with Twinkle Khanna. The show premiered on September 25, and fresh episodes are released every Thursday. Kajol is set to star in The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha season 2 and the upcoming Prabhu Deva-starrer Maharagni: Queen of Queens.