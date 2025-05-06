Kajol teases BFF Shah Rukh Khan, copies his Met Gala 2025 look; fans reminded of Rahul-Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kajol copies Shah Rukh Khan's Met Gala look

On Tuesday, Kajol took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of herself wearing a black blazer and silver accessories. Alongside her own photos, she included Shah Rukh’s Met Gala look and asked fans to “spot the difference” between the two. She was seen wearing chunky bangles, multiple rings, a nose ring, and silver earrings to complete the look. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Hmmmm, spot the difference,” and tagged SRK.

One fan wrote, “No difference, Kajol—he is the king and you are the queen.” Another commented, “Teasing your best friend is a different kind of fun.” Others added, “Rahul & Anjali got reunited,” “Best friend core,” and “Ah, just like the old days.” A fan even quoted Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: “Come on Rahul, come on Anjali, give us a picture together.” Another wrote, “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Anjali vibes,” while one said, “The duo is unforgettable and beautiful.” Fans flooded the comment section, asking for another film featuring the beloved pair.

Shah Rukh and Kajol remain one of Bollywood’s most iconic on-screen duos. They have won hearts with their chemistry in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. Their off-screen camaraderie has also endeared them to audiences over the years. The two were last seen together in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale, alongside Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon. Since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting their reunion on screen.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's upcoming films

Kajol will next be seen in the horror film Maa, directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Ajay Devgn and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is set to release in theatres on 27 June.

Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s action film King. The film reportedly stars Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan and is scheduled to go on floors later this year. Speaking about the film at an event at Global Village in Dubai in January, SRK said, “I'm not just shooting it here; I'm shooting it in Mumbai when I return in a couple of months. My director, Siddharth Anand, who made Pathaan, is very strict. He said, ‘Don’t tell people about the film, what you’re doing in it.’ So I can’t say much, but I can assure you it will entertain you—you’ll have fun.”