When Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol revealed why they never dated each other: ‘We were 6 months into Baazigar and…’

Bollywood’s iconic and one of the most loved on-screen pairs, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, have entertained audiences with their chemistry in films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and more. During one of the promotional interviews for Dilwale with NDTV, SRK and Kajol revealed whether they would have ever dated each other if they had been single. (Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s respectful gesture during National Anthem at IPL 2025 opening ceremony wins hearts. Watch) Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol talked about the reason behind not dating each other.

When Shah Rukh and Kajol revealed why they never dated each other

When asked if they would have dated each other had they both been single, Kajol replied, “I honestly don't know because I think I was already seeing Ajay (Devgn, her husband) at that point of time when we were six months into Baazigar.” Shah Rukh then replied with his signature wit, “I was also seeing Ajay at that time.”

Shah Rukh and Kajol first shared the screen in the film Baazigar, where SRK earned praise for his portrayal of a grey character. With films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and My Name Is Khan, they became a fan-favourite on-screen pair thanks to their undeniable chemistry.

Even before making his debut in Bollywood, Shah Rukh had married Gauri in a Hindu wedding ceremony after a six-year courtship. The couple welcomed their first child, son Aryan, in 1997, followed by daughter Suhana in 2000. In 2013, they welcomed their third child, AbRam. Kajol, on the other hand, started dating Ajay Devgn in 1994 and tied the knot with him in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony at the actor’s home. They are now parents to daughter Nysa Devgan and son Yug Devgan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s upcoming films

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki, which proved to be a commercial success. He will next be seen in an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand. The film, titled King, is also reportedly set to star his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles. It is expected to go on floors this year. Kajol will next be seen in the film Maa. Helmed by Vishal Furia, the horror film is set to release in theatres on 27 June 2025.