When Shah Rukh Khan said ‘there’s no space for me in West', talked about never working in Hollywood: I am a little brown

Shah Rukh Khan made his belated Met Gala debut this Monday night in New York. The 59-year-old actor walked the blue carpet at the prestigious fashion event to the cheers of many fans. However, there was a minor unsavoury incident in which the foreign press failed to recognise the actor. Even as SRK remained polite about it, his fans were outraged online, with many saying the West remains oblivious to his achievements. Shah Rukh Khan once revealed why he never worked in Hollywood.(Getty Images via AFP)

Part of the reason for this compartmentalised fame is Shah Rukh's steadfast refusal to appear in international projects. While he has delivered some of the most iconic films in Indian cinema—including Devdas, Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge—he has never ventured into Hollywood, despite his immense global fame. SRK once shared his candid thoughts, stating that he believes "there’s no space" for him in the West. (Also Read: ‘I’m Shah Rukh': Foreign media at Met Gala asks Shah Rukh Khan who he is on red carpet)

Why Shah Rukh Khan never worked in Hollywood

During a press interaction at the press conference of Om Shanti Om in Berlinale in 2008, when asked whether he had ever considered working in Hollywood, Shah Rukh responded, “My English is not good. If they give me a role of a dumb person who doesn’t speak, maybe. I am not trying to be modest, but I think I am 42 years old, I am a little brown.”

He elaborated on why he thinks there’s no space for him in Western cinema, saying, “I don’t have any special USP as an actor. I don’t have any speciality as an actor. I don’t know Kung Fu. I don’t dance the Latin Salsa. I am not tall enough. I think anyone who's my age in the Western world—I’ve seen some of the films in Europe—I think there is no space for me.”

Shah Rukh was once offered the role played by Anil Kapoor in Slumdog Millionaire. However, he turned it down, explaining that at the time, he was hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) in India and found it “strange” to portray a dishonest host in the film while hosting the real show in earnest.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film

Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand’s action film King. The film reportedly stars his daughter, Suhana Khan, marking her theatrical debut, alongside Abhishek Bachchan in a key role. The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year.