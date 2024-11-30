Sweet surprise: Delnaaz Irani aka Sweetu surprises fans at Kal Ho Naa Ho screening: ‘Thank God I was a part of this’

Who doesn't remember Sweetu from Kal Ho Naa Ho? But some fans, who attended a special screening of Nikkhil Advani's 2004 cult romantic comedy in Mumbai earlier this week, didn't expect the actor, Delnaaz Irani, to surprise them at the end of the show. (Also Read: Not Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, or K3G, this ₹5 crore film is 2024's highest-grossing re-release; sold a million tickets) Delnaaz Irani aka Sweetu surprised audience at a screening of Kal Ho Naa Ho

What happened at the screening?

Writer-filmmaker Sanam Buxani took to her Instagram handle to share a Reel, in which she revealed that on popular demand, she organised a special screening of Kal Ho Naa Ho for fans after its re-release a couple of weeks ago. While fans had a ball dancing together to the popular wedding song Maahi Ve from the film towards the end, what they didn't expect was to see a cast member come visiting them at the theatre.

Enter: Delnaaz Irani, who played the adorable character of Sweetu, in Kal Ho Naa Ho. Sweetu was a neighbour and BFF of Preity Zinta's lead character of Naina. Aman (played by Shah Rukh Khan), another friendly neighbour, plays matchmaker for Sweetu by introducing her to a DJ named Franky. Sweetu and Franky go strong, till at one point, he decides to break up. But much to her delight, he returns for a brief appearance, as a DJ in Maahi Ve.

Delnaaz interacts with fans

Delnaaz, wearing a black and white top and matching pants, entered the theatre, to a rousing reception by the audience. She was visibly overwhelmed by the response. Delnaaz addressed the fans and said, “Thank you guys. Full house! Tab bhi full house, ab bhi full house (it was full house then, and it's full house now). I don't have words. Lafz nahi hain mere pas, yar. Totally overwhelmed.” She thanked the host and continued, “Itna pyaar (so much love), Itna adulation, what a cult film! Thank God I was a part of this.”

Delnaaz then clicked pictures with the audience members. One of them even mimicked her popular dialogue from the film, “Doosri shadi karungi, aur kya? (I'll marry again, what else?)," which she says when Naina says what if her husband leaves her. Delnaaz also pointed out a fan wearing a red tie, like how Saif Ali Khan's character Rohit wears to his date (?) with Naina.

Kal Ho Naa Ho has completed 20 years since its initial release. Produced by late Yash Johar's Dharma Produtions and written by his son Karan Johar, it marked the directorial debut of Nikkhil Advani. The film also starred Jaya Bachchan, Sonali Bendre, Reema Lagu, Dara Singh, Sushma Seth, and Satish Shah among others.