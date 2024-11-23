Not Kal Ho Naa Ho, Rockstar, or K3G, this 5 crore film is 2024's highest-grossing re-release; sold a million tickets

2024 has been the year of re-releases in Indian cinema. Over a dozen Hindi films, as well as many in Tamil and Telugu cinema, have been re-released in theatres over the last few months. Most of these re-releases have done well in terms of footfalls as well. But even as Shah Rukh Khan, Chiranjeevi, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vijay saw the re-release of some of their biggest hits, the most business was done by a niche horror film with no stars—Tumbbad. (Also read: Re-release mania: Can Tumbbad, Laila Majnu's Phoenix act be replicated or is it a fad that will pass? Experts decode) A still from Tumbbad, 2024's biggest re-release

The biggest re-release of 2024

Rahi Anil Barve's Sohum Shah-starrer Tumbbad has topped the box office collection and ticket sales among all the re-released films in India this year. The horror cult classic was originally released in 2017. Made on a budget of ₹5 crore, it had made just around ₹15 crore at the box office. Upon re-release, it added ₹38 crore to that number. In comparison, Ranbir Kapoor's Rockstar earned ₹10.50 crore, Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Naa Ho made ₹2.50 crore, and Chiranjeevi's cult classic Indra grossed ₹3.20 crore. Vijay's Ghili was the only film that stood anywhere close, with a re-release box office gross of ₹26 crore.

On Saturday, Filmy View shared the ticket sale data of some of the biggest re-releases from India from 2024. Six films sold over a lakh tickets upon their re-release this year. Kal Ho Naa Ho, currently running in theatres, has sold over 1 lakh tickets, while Rockstar sold 3 lakh tickets. In between are Gabbar Singh and Murari, with sales of 2.10 lakh and 2.58 lakh tickets, respectively. Vijay's Ghilli is at the second spot with over 4 lakh footfalls but still far behind Tummbad's 10.25 lakh ticket sales upon re-release.

All about Tumbbad

In Tumbbad, Sohum Shah plays the lead role of Vinayak, who embarks on a treacherous journey to find a hidden treasure that holds the key to breaking the curse that plagues the village of Tumbbad. Rahi Anil Barve directed Tumbbad, while Sohum Shah, Aanand L. Rai, Mukesh Shah, and Amita Shah produced it. Upon its original release in 2017, the film was critically acclaimed but did not do much at the box office. It later gained a cult following after releasing on streaming, which led to the 2024 re-release. The subsequent box office success finally led to its sequel being greenlit as well.