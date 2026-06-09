Kangana Ranaut admits struggling with self-doubt in politics: Am I dressing up too much? Is it okay to wear sleeveless?

Rihanna once famously said in an interview that on days when she doesn't feel confident, she simply pretends to be. "Fake it till you make it," was her mantra. But in reality, that isn't always possible. Self-doubt has a way of creeping in, especially when you're trying to balance two vastly different careers. Recently, actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut opened up about her own struggles with insecurity as she continues to navigate the world of politics. Kangana Ranaut on self-doubt in politics. (PTI Photo) (Sansad TV)

'Will I be good enough?' While speaking to India Today, the Queen actor was asked whether there was anything that frightened her despite often speaking about courage and bravery. Without hesitation, Kangana candidly admitted that self-doubt is something she continues to grapple with.

She said, “Anything can scare you. It’s not some larger-than-life fear. But the small things like, ‘Will I be good enough?’ Especially in my new job as a politician, what is the right way for me to be? Am I too much of an actress? Am I dressing up too much? Is it okay if I wear sleeveless? Am I being judged? Or am I being good enough? Or is it the right way to be? Or am I still too much of a heroine?"

'You have so many doubts' She further explained how stepping into a new profession naturally brings uncertainty and questions.

She added, “So, there are obviously so many fears or doubts that one can have on a daily basis. Maybe not one lingering fear, but on a daily basis, you may have so many doubts, especially when you are into something new."

For the unversed, Kangana became the Member of Parliament from the Mandi constituency in Himachal Pradesh on June 4, 2024, after winning the Lok Sabha elections.