Kangana Ranaut and Tamannaah Bhatia hail 'Madam President' Droupadi Murmu, Karan Johar calls her 'beacon of courage'

Bollywood celebs praised Droupadi Murmu, who scripted history on Thursday by becoming India's first tribal President and the second woman President of India. She defeated opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha in the presidential polls and will take oath next week. While Karan Johar called her ‘a beacon of courage’, Kangana Ranaut congratulated her on Instagram Stories. Also read: Anupam Kher to play Jayaprakash Narayan in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency, shares first look. See pic

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, “@bjp4india all for woman power. India's 15th President Droupadi Murmu (1st person from tribal background to reach the highest position in the nation), 2nd woman President of India. Congratulations Madam President.”

Karan Johar and Tamannaah Bhatia also praised Droupadi Murmu.

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter, “A beacon of courage, resilience and inspiration - heartiest congratulations to Smt. #DroupadiMurmu on being elected as the Honourable President Of India.”

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a picture of Droupadi Murmu with ‘Madam President’ written on it. She further wrote, “Congratulations Draupadi Murmu - the 2nd female President of India. Empowered Women, Empower the Nation. #WomenPower.”

Kangana Ranaut and Mira Rajput congratulated Droupadi Murmu.

Actor Vivek Oberoi hailed her on Twitter, saying, “A victory of inspiration, my heartiest congratulations to Smt. #DroupadiMurmu ji for becoming the 15th President of our Nation. What a remarkable journey and achievement to become the 1st Tribal & the 2nd Ever Woman to grace the highest office of Our vibrant democracy. #President.”

Calling it a proud moment, actor Yami Gautam tweeted, “Congratulations #DroupadiMurmu ma’am on being elected as the 15th President of India. Proud moment for the entire nation.”

Actor Sunny Deol, who is also a MP from Gurdaspur district of Punjab, wrote, “Congratulations and best wishes to Smt @DroupadiMurmu on the thumping victory as the 15th President of our country, you’re an inspiring and a shining example of empowerment!”

Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Bhumi Pednekar and Mira Rajput also congratulated the new President on their Instagram Stories.

