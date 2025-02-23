Kangana Ranaut defends Indian family amid Mrs row, Reddit calls her insecure of 'another curly-hair girl' Sanya Malhotra

Actor Kangana Ranaut spoke about the ‘idea of marriage’ and Indian family values in a long note on social media on Saturday. The note came during much discussion about Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs and its take on a woman's life after marriage. While Kangana did not name the film specifically, Reddit shared her posts and accused her of trying to take down Sanya through them. (Also Read | Sanya Malhotra's Mrs co-star Kanwaljit Singh reveals he apologised to her after watching film: ‘I felt so disgusted’) Reddit doesn't agree with Kangana Ranaut and her dig at Sanya Malhotra's Mrs.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana asked her fans and followers to stop "demonising elderly people and comparing women of the house with paid labour". Kangana also wrote that Bollywood "love stories have distorted the ideas of marriages", adding that it "should be how it has always been in this country". This post of Kangana angered a section of the people. A post was shared on Reddit in which people called her "supreme hypocrite".

The actor said, “Growing up I never saw a woman who didn't command her house, ordered every one when to eat when to sleep and when to go out, asked her husband about every penny that he spent and he obligated, only conflicts were his boys outings and frequent drinking evenings with friends, whenever papa wanted to eat out with us she scolded us all because cooking for us was her joy this way she could control many things including the hygiene/the nutrition of the food, elderly folks worked as nannies to her kids and emotional support system.”

"Women of the house dadi, mumma, chachi (grandmother, mom, aunt) are our ultimate queens, and we hope to be like them, of course there can be cases of devaluing women but let's stop generalising Indian joint families and demonising elderly people, also let's stop comparing women of the house with paid labour also the joy of building a home and raising kids with forced labour (face palm emoji)," she added.

Kangana blames Bollywood for distorting "ideas of marriages". “Please understand marriages are not for attention seeking or validation, it is for the best interest of those who are vulnerable, it is essentially for the elderly and the newborns, both are helpless, that is what shashtras say, our parents did every thing for us and their elders but never questioned anything, they simply did.”

"Too many Bollywood love stories have distorted the ideas of marriages, marriages should be how it has always been in this country, it always had a purpose and the purpose was Dharma which essentially means duty. That's it , do your duty and move on, life is too short and fast, if you try to get too much validation or footage you will end up alone with your therapist," she added.

Kangana also cited shashtras and asked people not to "dismantle social institutions like marriages, our biggest strengths our joint families, let's not endorse divorces, let's not encourage younger generations to abandon older parents , or not have babies. We as a nation must be rooted in our ancient wisdom to be able to reach our future goals (National Flag emoji)".

On Reddit, a few people criticised her for targeting Sanya Malhotra. Many of them also questioned why she isn't getting married and doing chores at home instead of working in films. A person wrote, "She is just scared that another curly-hair girl will usurp the throne. She did the same to Tapsee and now Sanya."

A comment read, "If she believes in the social institution of marriage, why did she get involved with married men? She should make the silbatta chutney and dum biryani instead of acting." A Reddit user said, "This is why nobody supports her. Sanya was praising her so much just a few days ago."

"Wasn't she just promoting her new cafe recently?? So now she doesn't want people to go out and eat?? Only eat ghar ka khana (homecooked food)," said another person. "If it is such an amazing feeling to just feed people at home then why did she choose to run away to become an actor and earn her own money," commented another person. "Why don’t she get married, have kids and take care of her parents, cook n not eat out…set an example…and fulfill her dharma…Kangana is a chameleon, her beliefs and statements change depending on what suits her any given day," read a comment.

The film stars Sanya as Richa, an aspiring dancer who is married off in a patriarchal family where she is reduced to doing household chores but ultimately resists her oppression. Directed by Arati Kadav, it is adapted from the hit Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. The movie, streaming on ZEE5, also stars Nishant Dahiya and Kanwaljit Singh.