Sanya Malhotra's Mrs co-star Kanwaljit Singh reveals he apologised to her after watching film: ‘I felt so disgusted’

Sanya Malhotra-starrer Mrs is garnering huge acclaim from audiences ever since it released on ZEE5. The film is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen. It stars Sanya as an aspiring dancer named Richa who is married off in a patriarchal family. There she is reduced to doing household chores. In an interview with India Today, Kanwaljit Singh, who plays the character of Richa's father-in-law in the film, opened up about watching the film and shared that he apologized to Sanya. (Also read: Sanya Malhotra's old films become most watched on Netflix after Mrs success; director says ‘this is so rare’) Sanya Malhotra and Kanwaljit Singh in a still from Mrs.

What Kanwaljit said

During the interaction, Kanwaljit said, “All I remember was how I ate a lot of food; otherwise, I didn't remember much. Since that film, I have shot for almost four other projects, so I had forgotten all about the character. When I saw the film, I felt so disgusted that I instantly went to Sanya and said sorry.”

‘She has nailed the part’

He went on to add, “She was taken aback and asked me why I was apologising. I told her I had forgotten how much I troubled her in the film and hence felt bad. She has nailed the part, and seeing her go through the struggles left all of us distraught.”

Mrs broke records on ZEE5 few days after it released on the platform, achieving the biggest opening and became the most searched film on Google.

Directed by Arati Kadav, the drama has been lauded by both critics and audiences for its powerful narrative, stellar performances, and emotional depth. The film, which also stars Nishant Dahiya, has sparked widespread discussion among women, with many praising it as a raw and unflinching reflection of the uncomfortable realities they face daily.