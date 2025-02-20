Sanya Malhotra's old films become most watched on Netflix after Mrs success; director says ‘this is so rare’

It's a success story most young actors would love to have. Sanya Malhotra--and her older movies--are getting a tonne of love after the success of her latest movie, Mrs. While the film released on Zee5 last week, appreciation for work was so strong that fans are now flocking to Netflix to watch her older movies. (Also read: After Mrs, fans say Bollywood barely gave lead roles to Sanya Malhotra: ‘Why is she second fiddle to Janhvi Kapoor?’) Sanya Malhotra's Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar get renewed interest after the success of her latest movie, Mrs.

Sanya takes over steaming apps?

Her movies Pagglait and Meenakshi Sundareshwar now rank on 4th and 5th spots on Netflix's homepage, under the banner ‘Top 10 movies in India Today’. Even Mrs director Arati Kadav noticed this and tweeted, “This is so rare. Our film Mrs is impacting Netflix’s ranking as people are watching other films of ⭐️ Sanya Malhotra. Deeply grateful and feeling truly blessed.”

Fans of the actor were also happy for her. “Truly well deserved,” wrote one. “Sanya is the next superstar,” wrote another.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar released in 2021 and starred Sanya with Abhimanyu Dasani. Pagglait also released the same year to critical acclaim for both the movie and Sanya's performance.

About Mrs

Mrs stars Sanya Malhotra as Richa, an aspiring dancer who gets into an arranged marriage and slowly begins to unravel as she gets tied up with an unending cycle of kitchen duties. The film has been praised for being a good adaptation of Jeo Baby's The Great Indian Kitchen.

In a recent interview, Arati praised Sanya for embodying the character in Mrs with great empathy, which has translated well on screen.

"There's no false note in her performance. She lived every moment of that character. By the time we reached the end of the film, I could see the emotional toll it was taking on her. It almost made me feel criminal that I was making her go through these emotions. She took this upon herself to tell this story correctly. We made it with responsibility and love," she said.