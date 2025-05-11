Kangana Ranaut flaunts a bright smile in new pics, calls it her ‘Bharat winning against China+Pakistan face’

Kangana Ranaut has shared a fresh batch of pictures from a recent outing to Rambagh Palace in Jaipur. The actor and Member of Parliament showed her new saree and a bright smile in the pictures, and revealed the secret behind it too. Kangana Ranaut has posted a couple of photos from a recent outing.

Kangana's new posts

In the first picture, Kangana is seen with her back to the camera, admiring the beauty of the palace. She is wearing a colourful saree in green and pink. In the next photo, she is looking at some orchids and beaming with joy. She wrote with the photo, “Bharat winning the war against Pakistan + China wala face.”

In the next photo, she wrote, “Look forward to all China business brands to shift to Bharat post heavy US tariff. Not only we demolished Pakistan's terrorist bases but also China's sinister plans. Congratulations to all. Jai Hind.”

Kangana Ranaut's Instagram Stories.

What is she referring to?

Kangana's post comes after India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea, with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes that brought the two countries teetering on the edge of a full scale war.

Last week, Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur which is a stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror outfit, in retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Subsequently, Pakistan's armed forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the western border, which were "effectively repulsed" by Indian forces.

Pakistani troops also resorted to "numerous ceasefire violations" along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

US President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that both countries had agreed to a ceasefire. In a post on Truth Social, the US President said, “I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have led to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions.”

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

What's next for Kangana?

Kangana Ranaut will debut in Hollywood with a lead role in the horror drama 'Blessed Be the Evil', reported Variety. She will star alongside 'Teen Wolf' actor Tyler Posey and 'Tulsa King' star Scarlet Rose Stallone in the film.

According to the outlet, the production of the film is set to begin this summer in New York. Producers chose US. locations to "avoid running into any uncertainties stemming from the recently announced Trump industry tariffs," as quoted by Variety.