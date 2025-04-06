Kangana Ranaut gets silk saree, letter from fan for making Emergency, calls it ‘so much better than useless trophies’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared that she received a saree from a fan who watched her latest film, Emergency. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kangana called it "so much better than getting useless trophies". (Also Read | Hansal Mehta praises Kangana Ranaut after fight, says he is fond of her: ‘Humari nahi bani, hota hai’) Kangana Ranaut shared a letter as her fan praised her. (ANI)

Kangana receives saree from fan who loved Emergency

Kangana shared a letter she received from the Jai Shri Ram Council director, LN Nithyanantham. A part of the letter read, "I recently had the opportunity to watch your film, Emergency, and I must say I was truly impressed...Even though certain aspects may have been censored or downplayed, what was shown was more than enough to convey the gravity of that dark period in history."

Fan praises Kangana in Emergency

The person gifted Kangana the Kanjeevaram silk saree "as a symbol of my gratitude and respect". “I sincerely believe no one else could have done justice to this role the way you did. As a humble token of my appreciation, please accept this Kanjeevaram silk saree as a symbol of my gratitude and respect,” it also read.

Kangana shared the letter on her Instagram Stories.

"Your fearless storytelling has the power to reshape political perceptions, and I deeply admire your conviction in bringing the important chapter of history to light. If given the opportunity, I would love to meet you in person to express my appreciation. Wishing you continued success in your endeavors," concluded the note.

Kangana thinks gifts are better than trophies

Sharing the letter, Kangana wrote, “This is so wonderful I got a stunning weave sari for making #emergency...so much better than getting useless trophies (speak no evil emojis).”

Fans saw Kangana last in Emergency, in which the actor portrays the role of late prime minister Indira Gandhi. The film was released in theatres on January 17.

Emergency delved into the period during which Indira Gandhi had announced an Emergency for 21 months from 1975 to 1977, and its aftermath. It also starred Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair, Milind Soman and late actor Satish Kaushik.