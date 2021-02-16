IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'
Kangana Ranaut informed her fans on joining Koo.
Kangana Ranaut informed her fans on joining Koo.
bollywood

Kangana Ranaut is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the Indian microblogging platform, Koo. She shared the information on Twitter with her fans.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 10:12 AM IST

Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join Koo, the Indian micro-blogging platform that has been in news lately. Signing up, Kangana wrote in profile description that she was a 'desh bhakt (nationalist)' and a 'hot blooded Kshatriya (warrior) woman'.

Sharing the information on Twitter, she wrote: "This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you joinYellow heart. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App."


Welcoming fans to her Koo account, her inaugural message read: "Hello everyone .... working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one's own, your own place is always yours)."

Kangana Ranaut is on Koo.
Kangana Ranaut is on Koo.


So far, the actor's new account had garnered 8555 followers. It may be recalled that Kangana's relationship with Twitter had been problematic. Earlier this month, Twitter had deleted two of her tweets over violation of the platform's guidelines.

She had fired right back and written: "China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia."

Also read: Shilpa Shetty melts after hearing daughter Samisha say 'mumma' in birthday post, watch adorable video here

Kangana has been tweeting relentlessly on a spectrum of issues - from farm bills, Twitter to international music star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.

She has recently kicked up a storm by comparing herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and popular stars Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kangana ranaut twitter debate

Related Stories

File photo of Kangana Ranaut.(HT)
File photo of Kangana Ranaut.(HT)
india news

Kangana seeks quashing of FIR, tells court her tweets did not incite violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:45 AM IST
In October last year, Kangana Ranaut and her sister were booked for allegedly promoting enmity between communities through their social media posts and other remarks.
READ FULL STORY
Kangana Ranaut had earlier suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
Kangana Ranaut had earlier suggested that no other female actor has her versatility and skills.
bollywood

Kangana lists life achievements: 'Captured by underworld, squashed villains'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 04:17 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut has listed her life achievements in a tweet. She wrote on Monday that she ran away from home at the age of 15, defied her father's wishes, defeated the 'underworld', and became a home-owner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mira Rajput with her friend at her wedding.
Mira Rajput with her friend at her wedding.
bollywood

Mira Rajput looks stunning as she attends friend's wedding. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:47 AM IST
Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput attended a friend's wedding festivities on Monday. She looked gorgeous as she shared pictures from the multiple wedding ceremonies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor John Abraham has shared photos and videos from the sets of Attack.
Actor John Abraham has shared photos and videos from the sets of Attack.
bollywood

John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:34 AM IST
Actor John Abraham got injured while shooting for his movie Attack. The actor's face started bleeding after he was hit by a prop glass pole during the filming of an action scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut informed her fans on joining Koo.
Kangana Ranaut informed her fans on joining Koo.
bollywood

Kangana is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:28 AM IST
Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined the Indian microblogging platform, Koo. She shared the information on Twitter with her fans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married at her home in Mumbai on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married at her home in Mumbai on Monday.
bollywood

Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala to signing marriage document

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 09:02 AM IST
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on Monday in a beautiful ceremony, attended by their closest friends. Check out the inside photos from the ceremony.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka in good times.
Sushant Singh Rajput with sister Priyanka in good times.
bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka grateful to his fans for support

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:36 AM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh expressed her gratitude towards his many fans after Bombay High Court on Monday granted relief to her sister Meetu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Randhir Kapoor's entire family paid him a visit on his birthday.
Randhir Kapoor's entire family paid him a visit on his birthday.
bollywood

Randhir calls birthday dinner with family a 'solemn affair'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 16, 2021 08:02 AM IST
Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his family members visiting him on his 74th birthday on Sunday night. The actor, who is grieving with the loss of his brother Rajiv Kapoor, has said that there was no celebration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan has written about his 52 years as an actor.
Amitabh Bachchan has written about his 52 years as an actor.
bollywood

Amitabh celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 07:25 AM IST
Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog to pen a note on the completion of his 52 years in the film industry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sandeep Nahar had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sandeep Nahar had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
bollywood

Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's Dhoni co-actor, allegedly dies by suicide

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:04 PM IST
  • Sandeep Nahar, who had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has allegedly died by suicide, hours after posting a 'suicide note' video on Facebook.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi tied the knot on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza flashes magnetic smile as she walks to 'mandap' in new wedding video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 09:19 PM IST
  • A new video of Dia Mirza, being escorted to the 'mandap' at her wedding to Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, has been shared online. Watch here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020.
bollywood

Sushant's family lawyer reacts to Bombay HC's order, says 'will approach SC'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:43 PM IST
  • The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the FIR against just one of Sushant Singh Rajput's sisters, but refused to do the same for the other sister.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone has shared a new Instagram video.
Deepika Padukone has shared a new Instagram video.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone reveals all her 'alter egos' in trippy new dance video. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 08:07 PM IST
  • What's better than one Deepika Padukone? Half-a-dozen Deepikas dancing together to an energetic song. Watch her new Instagram video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
Sutapa Sikdar often shares posts on late Irrfan Khan on special occasions.
bollywood

Irrfan Khan's wife remembers him on Valentine's Day, shares picture of tombstone

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 06:57 PM IST
  • Sutapa Sikdar, wife of late Irrfan Khan, shared a warm note of remembrance on Valentine's Day. She mentioned how much she missed him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding day.
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi on their wedding day.
bollywood

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: First pictures of newlyweds are here

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 15, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • The first visuals of Dia Mirza, looking resplendent in her bridal ensemble, have arrived online. The actor is tied knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday, and debuted before the gathered photographers shortly thereafter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dia Mirza is expected to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Dia Mirza is expected to tie the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
bollywood

Dia Mirza-Vaibhav Rekhi wedding: Inside pics of venue, guest list revealed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:54 PM IST
  • Pictures and video of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi's wedding venue have been released. A report also reveals the expected guest list. Check it out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor spoke in 2013 about quitting Ram Leela.
Kareena Kapoor spoke in 2013 about quitting Ram Leela.
bollywood

When Kareena left Ram Leela days before filming: 'With me, it's all about mood'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan quit director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela days before filming was scheduled to begin. Deepika Padukone was hired instead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP