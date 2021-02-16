Kangana Ranaut is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'
Actor Kangana Ranaut is the latest celebrity to join Koo, the Indian micro-blogging platform that has been in news lately. Signing up, Kangana wrote in profile description that she was a 'desh bhakt (nationalist)' and a 'hot blooded Kshatriya (warrior) woman'.
Sharing the information on Twitter, she wrote: "This is my Koo account follow me here ....I want to find all my friends here DM me as and when you joinYellow heart. Listen to interesting thoughts by kanganarofficial on Koo App."
Welcoming fans to her Koo account, her inaugural message read: "Hello everyone .... working nights this is lunch break for #Dhaakad crew. why not Koo now. This is a new place will take time to get fimiliar magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a place taken on rent is never one's own, your own place is always yours)."
So far, the actor's new account had garnered 8555 followers. It may be recalled that Kangana's relationship with Twitter had been problematic. Earlier this month, Twitter had deleted two of her tweets over violation of the platform's guidelines.
She had fired right back and written: "China puppet twitter is threatening to suspend my account even though I did not violate any rules, remember jis din main jaungi tumko saath lekar jaungi, just like Chinese tik tok you will be banned as well @jack #ConspiracyAgainstlndia."
Kangana has been tweeting relentlessly on a spectrum of issues - from farm bills, Twitter to international music star Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg.
She has recently kicked up a storm by comparing herself to Hollywood legend Meryl Streep and popular stars Gal Gadot and Tom Cruise.
