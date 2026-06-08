Kangana Ranaut on not getting films after Fashion: ‘I was working below my intelligence’

The success of Fashion did not translate into movies, says actor Kangana Ranaut, recalling a period of struggle where she worked bellow her intelligence to sustain herself in the industry. Kangana Ranaut in a still from Fashion.

The actor-BJP MP from Mandi, who will be next seen in Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, has completed 20 years in the industry that began with a hit debut in 2006 with Anurag Basu's Gangster: A Love Story.

She established herself with films like Woh Lamhe, Life in a…Metro, Fashion, before gaining stardom with Queen. She subsequently went on to headline powerful women-oriented movies like Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Panga, and Emergency, among others.

Kangana on struggling phase "Whenever you struggle, you should take that time constructively because life is saying something to you and you have to listen to it. When I didn't have a job, when I struggled, at that time, I asked myself a lot of questions, like, ‘Why am I not getting a job? Why am I not able to do anything better? This phase was after 2007-2008 when even after ‘Fashion’, I didn't get a job,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Ranaut said she was told to hire a manager who worked for top stars and she did exactly that, but it led her to commercial films like Rascals and Dhamaal.

'You should do what is needed' "I knew that I was working below my intelligence. But at that time, I didn't have that luxury, as people often say today: ‘You should do what you love’. It is such a stupid statement. You should do what is needed... You should do what you can do, you can't do what you can't do.” Ranaut, who later went on to direct and produce films, said she finally tasted success when she played “ordinary” women in films like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

“When I came to the film industry, all the actresses were Miss World, supermodels, foreigners, all of them were 6 to 6.5 feet tall, and they looked amazing. They were different, they didn't look ordinary, they looked like extraordinary women,” said the Himachal Pradesh-born actor.

“Eventually, I got success when I played the role of an ordinary girl, be it Datto (from ‘Tanu Weds Manu Returns’) or ‘Queen’. When I came here, there was no one around (like an ordinary woman). I realized that there is a certain rawness to me, which I got from ‘Gangster’ or ‘Fashion’ or ‘Woh Lamhe’, and that there is a certain rawness to me. So, I felt that this is my USP, the raw talent that I’ve and I worked on it.” The actor said that spontaneity reflects in her acting style as well.