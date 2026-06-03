Kangana Ranaut drinks water from silver glass for ‘pitta balance,' nutritionist explains if the practice really works

Drinking water from silver vessels is an age-old tradition that has been followed for centuries, particularly in royal households. However, before adopting such practices, it is important to understand whether they offer any real, science-backed benefits.

“Bahut purana hai (It’s a very old silver glass),” she said. When asked why she was drinking water from it, she replied, “Moon… sheetalta… jinko pitta zyada hota hai (The moon… coolness… for those who have excess pitta dosha),” she said, emphasising the cooling properties of silver water.

Kangana Ranaut recently attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, where she was seen drinking water from a silver glass. The actor, 40, has previously also spoken about the practice in a 2025 interview with Shubhankar Mishra, explaining that it is linked to balancing her pitta dosha, one of the three primary energies in Ayurveda. (Also read: Kangana Ranaut looks straight out of a royal portrait in Kanjeevaram silk saree, kundan jewels and gajra-adorned hair )

Are there any health benefits of silver utensils To get clarity, HT Lifestyle spoke to Simrat Kathuria, clinical nutritionist and certified dietitian, who explained the possible effects of using silver utensils for drinking water.

“Drinking water using silver utensils is part of Indian tradition and wellness. Silver has been respected for a natural antimicrobial nature, so it might help slow down the growth of some microbes in kept water,” says Simran.

She further added that the benefits are limited when it comes to overall health impact. “Drinking water kept in silver vessels isn’t really going to increase nutrition, immunity, or your overall health just by itself. It’s more like a minor tweak in the background, not a big health upgrade.”

Wellness is about the bigger picture Simrat also notes that while such practices may feel meaningful, they should not be overestimated. "For those who follow traditional wellness practices, using silver utensils can feel like a meaningful addition to their daily routine. However, the benefits are likely to be modest and should not be seen as a replacement for healthy lifestyle habits."

Emphasising a holistic approach to health, she highlighted that everyday habits matter more than any single wellness trend.

"Real wellness comes together from drinking steadily, eating in balance, getting real sleep, moving your body, and coping with stress in a calmer way. Silver stored water could be included in a wholesome routine too, but honestly, it’s the day-to-day habits that end up mattering most for long-term health and overall well-being,” she concludes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.