Kangana Ranaut posts pictures with nephew Ashwatthama after pooja at home, says her parents have never been happier

Kangana Ranaut posted a fresh bunch of pictures from a ceremony of her newborn nephew, Ashwatthama. She's seen kissing his tiny hand as the baby sleeps in her lap. She chose a pink sari for the occasion that was celebrated in her ancestral home in Himachal Pradesh. (Also Read: Tejas box office collection day 5: Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail earns 6x Kangana Ranaut's film) Kangana Ranaut posts picture with her nephew Ashwatthama

Kangana's pictures

Kangana took to her Instagram handle on Wednesday and posted pictures from Ashwatthama's Gantrala ceremony. She explained the concept of the ritual in her caption. “In Himachal we have a tradition of Gantrala, a small Pooja hosted by the family on the thirteenth day of the child’s birth. It is Ashwatthama’s Gantrala today now he is free to go out of his house and meet the world (heart emoji),” she wrote.

In the pictures, Ashwatthama is seen sleeping, dressed in an all-white kurta pyjama. Kangana's brother applies a red tilak on his son's forehead in the first picture. In the next one, Kangana provides a glimpse of the new parents. Her sister-in-law is dressed in a red lehenga and has her head covered with an orange odhni.

She also posted a couple of pictures in which Ashwatthama sleeps in her lap. She's seen kissing his hand as she smiles. Kangana chose a simple pink sari for the occasion. She also posted another picture of her parents, smiling as they see Ashwatthama sleeping in her mother's lap during the pooja. Kangana wrote in the caption of that post, “Mummy papa (heart emoji). On the auspicious occasion of Ashwatthama’s Gantrala (heart emoji).” In a tweet, she said she has never seen her parents happier.

Ashwatthama was born on October 20, and Kangana shared pictures of the baby when she met him for the first time. She also revealed his face then.

What's Kangana upto?

Kangana's latest film, Sarvesh Mewara's action film Tejas, released in cinemas last week, but failed to gain traction at the box office. The film, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies, could manage to earn only ₹30 lakh on Tuesday, the fifth day of its release.

