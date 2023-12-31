Kangana Ranaut recalls feeling out of place as she sums up her 2023 ahead of New Year: ‘I never felt at home’

As 2023 is about to end, Kangana Ranaut took to her social media handles and penned her thoughts. Sharing lessons from this year, she grew philosophical and revealed she felt she was ‘out of place’ at a point in her life. While things changed for her, she added that she had a different realisation after achieving several milestones. Also read: Bollywood films that didn't do well in 2023 despite high expectations Kangana Ranaut tweeted on New Year's Eve.

Kangana Ranaut on lessons from 2023

Kangana tweeted, “I grew up with an inbuilt feeling of being out of place, I traveled miles and build homes of my dreams, farm houses, cottages. I felt happy, content even at peace but I never felt at home.”

She added, “Slowly it started to get evident that may be we don’t belong in this body, life is just a fleeting phase, we must recognise that and never try to be at home. Ever since I acknowledged that I feet at home. This was my learning of 2023, if you too feel out of place and it seems to you that you don’t belong anywhere remember you are on your way home.”

Many found her tweet relatable. One of them said, “Wow Kangana! I feel that pulse. I completely get ur msg! Because I've been feeling this for several years now and ultimately its a boon to have such realizations I'd say! So, go on! We all are on the right track.” Another tweeted, “Mine is same story. Just remove farmhouse and cottages." Someone also called it a "beautiful post."

Kangana's films

Kangana Ranaut has had a difficult year with films. Her last two releases were Chandramukhi 2 and Tejas, both of which did not work as expected at the box office. Last year, her action film Dhaakad failed as well.

However, Kangana has a lot to look forward to in 2024. She will be seen in her eagerly-awaited political drama, Emergency. In the film, she will be seen as former PM Indira Gandhi. She also teased fans with a new film, in which she will be reuniting with her Tanu Weds Manu co-star R Madhavan.

Besides this, Kangana has signed a big project from the south film industry, as per latest buzz. A source close to the film told Hindustan Times the film is titled Bhairavi, which will hit the shooting floors next year.

