Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh' remark draws criticism from Mukesh Khanna: 'Was it a side effect of Padma Award?'

Actor Mukesh Khanna has criticised Kangana Ranaut's 'bheekh (alms)' remark. He called it ‘ridiculous and childish.’ He also asked if it was 'a sign of ignorance or side effect of the Padma Award'. Recently, speaking at a summit, Kangana had said that India's freedom in 1947 was a ‘bheekh (alms)’.

Taking to Instagram, Mukesh Khanna shared a picture of Kangana Ranaut and wrote a long note in Hindi. He said, "Many people have been telling me time and again that you have not commented on the sarcasm made on the independence of the country. Why?? So let me tell you. I have given. But maybe it was not read. So I thought I should say it publicly."

He continued, "According to me, this statement was childish. It was ridiculous. It was flattering. Was it a sign of ignorance or a side effect of the Padma Award. I don't know. But everyone knows this and also believes that our country became independent on August 15, 1947. Even trying to dress it differently would be nothing short of foolish for anyone."

Mukesh also wrote, “But here I would also like to disclose that whether to say or sing it.. (wrote two lines from the De Di Hame Azadi song) De di hume azaadi bina khadag bine dhaal, Sabarmati ke sant tune kar diya kamal.. is as far from reality as the above statement.”

He concluded, "The reality is that if anyone created the fear of running away in the mind of the British government, it was the sacrifice of numerous revolutionaries of the country, the fear of Subhas Chandra Bose's Azad Hind Fauj and the rebellion of their own soldiers. SO STOP MAKING SUCH CONTROVERSIAL STATEMENT!!"

Earlier this month, during the Times Now Summit, Kangana had said, "…blood will flow. But it should not be Hindustani blood. They knew it and they paid a price. Of course, it was not freedom but bheekh (alms) and we attained real freedom in 2014.” Following her remark, police complaints were registered against Kangana.