Kangana Ranaut says 2016 turned her life into ‘living hell’, mentions Hrithik Roshan's case against her

Actor Kangana Ranaut has joined Instagram’s latest viral trend, “2026 is the new 2016,” using it to reflect on one of the most turbulent phases of her life and career. On Saturday, the actor shared a carousel of throwback pictures from 2016, a year she described as both professionally triumphant and personally devastating. Kangana Ranaut talks about 2016 being a tough year and expressing relief over moving past that challenging time. (instagram/@kanganaranaut)

Kangana shares 2016 pics and mentions a “colleague's” legal notice Without naming anyone, Kangana strongly hinted at the legal notice sent by actor Hrithik Roshan, which asked her to apologise over public statements she had made. She added that the episode led to multiple legal battles, intense media scrutiny, and deep personal distress.

The post featured Kangana sporting short hair and striking a series of confident mirror selfies. The carousel also included a still with her Rangoon co-star Shahid Kapoor, as well as a photograph from an inauguration event where she was seen alongside Arjun Kapoor. Along with the images, Kangana penned a long, emotional note recalling how dramatically her life changed during that period.

In the note, Kangana wrote, "Why is everyone missing 2016 suddenly? It was the inevitable ascend of my career trajectory, post back to back blockbusters like Queen and Tanu weds Manu Returns I became the highest paid actress but then in the January of 2016 one of my colleagues sent me that controversial legal notice which shook and divided the industry into insiders and outsiders. Success became poisonous and life became a living hell. Sides were taken and many more legal battles followed."

"Ten years ago had I known in 2026 I will be eating carbs in all my meals, will be laughing a lot and none of the 2016 drama would mean anything to anyone few years down the line, honestly I would have not been so miserable back then. Thank God it’s not 2016 and we are in 2026," she conluded.