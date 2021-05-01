IND USA
Kangana Ranaut wished her father on his birthday with a social media post.
Kangana Ranaut says she has her father’s ‘fire’ in birthday post: 'Wish growing up you were not such a strict parent'

  • Kangana Ranaut wished her father on his birthday with an old, black-and-white photo of him. She also announced her first digital project, as a producer, on the occasion.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 01, 2021 10:12 AM IST

Kangana Ranaut wished her father on his birthday with a throwback photo, and credited him for the ‘fire’ within her. She posted a note on Twitter, which she signed off as ‘Babbar Sherni Chotu’.

Sharing a black-and-white picture of her father, Kangana wished he was less strict with her. “Dear Papa, I wish growing up you were not such a strict parent but thank you for those melancholic eyes, curly hair and of course brave hot blood, quick temper and volcanic anger. I haven’t just got your blood but also your fire. Happy Birthday Papa. Your’s, Babbar Sherni Chotu,” she wrote.


On the occasion of his birthday, Kangana also launched the logo of her production house, Manikarnika Films. She announced that she will make her digital debut as a producer with a film titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

“With Tiku Weds Sheru, Manikarnika Films is venturing into the digital space. It’s a love story and a satire with dark humour. In the digital space, we will do more edgy, new-age and niche content,” she said in a statement.

Kangana, who has long spoken against nepotism in the film industry, said that she will give a break to new talents. “We will also launch new talents and take risks with new concepts. We feel the digital audience is slightly more evolved than the regular cinema-going audience,” she added.


In the last few days, Kangana has been tweeting about the Covid-19 pandemic and lashed out at those who were critical of the central government’s handling of the situation. She also addressed an allegation that she is not doing her bit to help, like Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt are, as India battles a deadly second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also see: Sanket Bhosale moved to tears during romantic speech for Sugandha Mishra. Watch unseen video from engagement

“Twitter is not the only way to help people, I am helping people with beds, medicines, vaccines, oxygen... I have too many in my own professional and personal circle who are calling me and asking for help, I am not doing it for the gallery...understood dummy?” she hit back.

