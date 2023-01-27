Kangana Ranaut seemingly takes dig at Karan Johar's 'love trumps hate' remark: 'Pathaan shows Pakistan in good light...'

A day after filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to Pathaan's record-breaking box office collection and said that 'love forever trumps hate', actor Kangana Ranaut seemingly reacted to his remark about the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer. Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, was released on January 25, after it faced boycott calls and protests in recent weeks, especially due to the song Besharam Rang, which showed Deepika wearing an orange swimsuit. While she said on Wednesday that 'films like Pathaan should definitely work', Kangana took a U-turn on Friday as she slammed the film for showing 'enemy nation Pakistan in good light'. Also read: Kangana Ranaut praises Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, says 'films like this should definitely work'

In a series of tweets, Kangana, who recently returned to the social media platform after her 2020 ban was lifted, addressed those 'claiming Pathaan is a triumph of love over hate'. She said the film was 'running successfully' in theatres only because of 'India’s love and inclusiveness' towards 'a film called Pathaan'.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "All those who are claiming Pathaan is triumph of love over hate, I agree, but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where 80 percent Hindus live and yet a film called Pathan, which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully. It is this spirit of India beyond hate and judgements that makes it mahan (great)…"

The actor continued to write, "It is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies. Lekin (but) all those who are having high hopes please note… Pathaan sirf ek film ho sakti hai… goonjega toh yahan sirf Jai Shri Ram… Jai Shri Ram (Pathaan is only a film, the country will only hear cries of Jai Shri Ram)."

Kangana Ranaut tweeted about Pathaan.

On Wednesday, sharing a poster of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan, Karan Johar had written on Instagram Stories, "Hits beyond a century!!! ₹100 crore and above in one day! GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) mega star SRK, visionary and legendary YRF and Adi (Aditya Chopra)… Sid (Siddharth Anand), Deepika, John!!! Wow." Karan added a series of firecracker emojis to the note. The filmmaker further wrote, "Love forever trumps hate! Mark this date..."

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is breaking box office records. The action film grossed ₹106 crore worldwide after it was released on January 25, a day before Republic Day 2023. Along with Shah Rukh, Deepika, and John, the film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON