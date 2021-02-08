Kangana Ranaut shares new pics of Dhaakad, here are other Bollywood action films that will hit screens in 2021

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared two new stills of her upcoming film, Dhaakad. She said her character Agni was her depiction of Goddess Bhairavi.

She wrote: "They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad."

They call her Agni... the brave one #Dhaakad

I say she is my depiction of Bhairavi the goddess of death ... #Dhaakad pic.twitter.com/nZjuDFFpZC — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 8, 2021





The pictures show Kangana, dressed in combat clothes in all black, with a heavy gun in her hand. Earlier this month, Kangana had introduced her character from the film and had written: "She is fearless and Fiery! She is Agent Agni India's first female led action thriller, #Dhaakad, releasing in theatres on 1st October 2021!"

It is interesting to note that a bunch of other action-packed entertainers are waiting to release later this year. Here's a look at the other action films that will release this year.

Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi will star Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in lead roles..

A cop drama by Rohit Shetty, the film is part of the director's cop universe. It marks the fourth instalment in Rohit's cop franchise, others being Singham and Singham Returns, starring Ajay Devgn and Simmba, featuring Raveer Singh in the lead role. Sooryavanshi will star Akshay as top cop named Veer Sooryavanshi, heading the anti terrorism squad. It also stars Katrina Kaif in an important role.

Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai

Radhe stars Salman Khan and Disha Patani.





The Salman Khan and Disha Patani-starrer promises to be an action-packed flick. Radhe is supposed to be a remake of South Korean film Veteran and also a sequel to Salman’s 2009 hit film, Wanted. Directed by Prabhudeva, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Zarina Wahab and Randeep Hooda and has been co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. The film is scheduled to be an Eid 2021 release.





Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer will mark Shah Rukh's return to films after the failure of his 2018 film, Zero. Little is known about the exact content of the Siddharth Anand film. Reports suggest that it will be a spy drama. The actor has been quietly shooting for the film since December and possibly sports a new look for it. He has been sporting long hair and was also seen with part of his hair coloured pink in one of his posts, leading to much speculation.

Satyameva Jayate 2

Satyameva Jayate 2 will release on Eid.





John Abraham, too, will return to the big screen for Eid this year with his masala film, Satyameva Jayate 2. Also starring Divya Khosla in a prominent role, it is reportedly a vigilante film on the fight against misuse of power. It will serve as a sequel to his own film of the same name. The film has been directed by Milap Zaveri and is a T-Series production.





SS Rajamouli's RRR

Baahubali director's next mega venture is RRR (Roudram Ranam Rudhiram). The film is a period drama and is a fictional story, set in the 1920s pre-independent era. It is loosely based on the lives of two real revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju (to be played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR). The film also stars Alia Bhatt (paired with Ram Charan), London-based Olivia Morris (paired with Jr NTR), Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran and Tamil actor Samuthirakani. It is scheduled to hit screens on October 13 this year.





KGF: Chapter 2

Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 will again go back to the coal fields of Kolar for high drama, as Yash's character Rocky takes on a new adversary in Adheera, in the next film of the KGF franchise. It also stars Raveena Tandon as a scheming politician, Ramika Sen.

The Prashant Neel film promises to be more thrilling than the first outing and will release on July 16 this year.

