A still from the video shared by Kangana Ranaut from sets of Dhaakad.
Kangana Ranaut says ' 25 crores being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad

Kangana Ranaut has shared a video of the rehearsals for her film, Dhaakad. The actor said an action scene will be filmed at a cost of 25 crore.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:46 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut has shared an update about the making of her film, Dhaakad. She claimed the film will have an action scene that costs more than 25 crores.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad."


The video shows two cast members in protective gear, tied to a harness. As the director starts the countdown, the two are pulled to the other end of the field by the harness, as if thrown away by a powerful blast.

The Panga actor recently shared a post on Twitter to praise director Razneesh Ghai for his dedication. Sharing several pictures from the film sets, she wrote, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days."


Also read: Taapsee Pannu focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana Ranaut: 'Chin up, feet up and just focus'

Sharing a video of herself rehearsing a fight scene, she wrote, "This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way. #Dhakaad."


Kangana had earlier said Dhaakad will be a ‘world-class spy thriller’ as they have a highly acclaimed international action crew, and legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata on board. The film will hit theatres on October 1 this year.

