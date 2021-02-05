Kangana Ranaut says ' ₹25 crores being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad
Kangana Ranaut has shared an update about the making of her film, Dhaakad. She claimed the film will have an action scene that costs more than ₹25 crores.
Sharing a video on Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Never saw a director who gives so much time and importance to rehearsals, one of the biggest action sequences will be shot from tomorrow night but amazed with the amount of prep, getting to learn so much, more than 25 crores being spent on a single action sequence #Dhaakad."
The video shows two cast members in protective gear, tied to a harness. As the director starts the countdown, the two are pulled to the other end of the field by the harness, as if thrown away by a powerful blast.
The Panga actor recently shared a post on Twitter to praise director Razneesh Ghai for his dedication. Sharing several pictures from the film sets, she wrote, "This is an appreciation tweet for my team, they are prepping for months for an action sequence at coal mines, while I make my guest appearance there only for a lazy rehearsal our Chief @RazyGhai practically living at the location for past few days."
Also read: Taapsee Pannu focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana Ranaut: 'Chin up, feet up and just focus'
Sharing a video of herself rehearsing a fight scene, she wrote, "This kind of passion and commitment that artists and technicians express, it is never just for money, then what is for? Why these crazy artists forget even their well being or human limitation and do what they do? Well most artists don’t know and it’s okay that way. #Dhakaad."
Kangana had earlier said Dhaakad will be a ‘world-class spy thriller’ as they have a highly acclaimed international action crew, and legendary french director of photography Tetsuo Nagata on board. The film will hit theatres on October 1 this year.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pranutan: Notebook didn’t do well at the box office, that automatically makes it difficult to get more work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday: I believe in healthy competition with my contemporaries
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan dances with Elli AvrRam on Koi Jaane Na set, video is a hit online
- A video of Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam, dancing on the sets of Koi Jaane Na, has been shared online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says ' ₹25 cr being spent on an action sequence' for Dhaakad
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adarsh Gourav: A dark horse powers ahead in Bollywood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court seeks progress report on probe against Kangana Ranaut's hateful posts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vishal Bhardwaj reflects on farmers' crisis shown in Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
- Director Vishal Bhardwaj shared an article on Twitter which spoke about how his 2013 film, Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola, spoke about farmers' fears of land grab by businessmen, well ahead of time.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
What’s in a name: Here’s what these celeb baby names mean
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor shows off belly dancing skills, says she stole Suhana's skirt
- Shanaya Kapoor shared a short clip and pictures from her belly dance session. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman says he got the most awards in 2020: 'Best award came from Ankita'
- Milind Soman has spoken about 'the best award' that came from his wife, Ankita Konwar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's old house, worth ₹7 cr
- Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has reportedly moved into the house Priyanka Chopra owned during her wedding to Nick Jonas in 2018.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayushmann suggested Anubhav Sinha to let him sport an eyebrow slit in Anek
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randeep Hooda shares a throwback film clip of Kangana Ranaut as 'Rehana', watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'I am getting better': Rhea's response to paparazzi when asked how she's doing
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty was spotted on Friday at her usual gym, and told the gathered photographers that she's on the road to recovery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bidita Bag: Censorship is there at every level when you become an actor
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox