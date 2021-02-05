IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Taapsee Pannu focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana Ranaut: 'Chin up, feet up and just focus'
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana Ranaut: 'Chin up, feet up and just focus'

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for Looop Lapeta and is seen lost in deep thought in between shots in new picture from the film sets.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST

Amid her ugly spat with Kangana Ranaut on Twitter, Taapsee Pannu continues to shoot for her next, Looop Lapeta and has shared a picture from the film sets. The actor is seen relaxing in between shots and shared it on Instagram with a thought-worthy caption.

Sharing the picture which seems to have been clicked by a quaint street, Taapsee wrote, "When you are in between 2 perspectives, in middle of wired up chaos and what you do in the frame is going to matter........ chin up, feet up and just focus! Coz not everybody gets this privilege .... (Also coz u r getting clicked by the lens man doubling up as producer @atulkasbekar) #LooopLapeta #SetDiaries #SaviTheChiller."

Looop Lapeta is an official remake of the 1998 German film Run Lola Run. It is being directed by Aakash Bhatia and is co-produced by Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Aayush Maheshwari.

Just a day before, Taapsee was targeted by Kangana for sharing her view over international celebrities' support to the farmer protests in India being passed off as a propaganda. She had tweeted, "If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others."


Kangana had shared a number of tweets against Taapsee for the same, calling her all from a 'freeloader' to a 'burden on nation'. The Panga actor wrote in one of her tweets, "B grade logon ki B grade thinking (B grade people have a B grade mentality), one should stand up for one’s faith motherland and family, yehi Karm hai yehi Dharm bhi hai (this is our duty) .... free fund ka sirf khane wale mat bano (don't be a freeloader)... iss desh ka bojh (don't be a burden on this country)... that’s why I call them B grade ... ignore them free loaders ..."

Also read: Twitter deletes Kangana Ranaut's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet': 'I'll take you down with me'

While Taapsee had refrained from replying to her directly, she had made her response clear by replying to tweets by her followers. When a fan tagged her in a tweet which showed Kangana's tweet, Taapsee wrote, "But what if those are the basics of someone’s DNA? Or RNA? Or even platelets."

On being called a 'Queen' by another fan, Taapsee responded, "Hahahhhaha. Arre is word ka toh copyright patent hai (this word has been copyrighted) just like the curly hair n being an opinionated person."

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
taapsee pannu looop lapeta producer kangana ranaut

Related Stories

Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
READ FULL STORY
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
bollywood

Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli has talked about becoming a father and entering parenthood with actor Anushka Sharma. He said his love for his daughter Vamika and cricket can't be compared.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Richa slams burning of Greta’s effigies, Kangana calls Twitter China puppet

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:48 AM IST
From Richa Chadha slamming burning of young activist Greta Thunberg's effigies to Kangana Ranaut reacting to Twitter for deleting her tweet, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Looop Lapeta.
Taapsee Pannu on the sets of Looop Lapeta.
bollywood

Taapsee has her 'chin up' as she focuses on film shoot amid tussle with Kangana

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:28 AM IST
Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for Looop Lapeta and is seen lost in deep thought in between shots in new picture from the film sets.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage on son Abhishek's birthday on Friday.
Amitabh Bachchan posted a collage on son Abhishek's birthday on Friday.
bollywood

Amitabh on son Abhishek's birthday: 'He leads me now holding my hand'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:25 AM IST
  • Actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram to share a photo collage with son Abhishek Bachchan on latter's birthday. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
Salman Khan has reacted to the ongoing farmers' protests and the farm laws. (Left: Photo by Biplov Bhuyan/ Hindustan Times)
bollywood

Salman Khan reacts to farmers' protests: 'Most correct thing should be done'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
  • Salman Khan has reacted to the controversial farm laws and the protests that have followed. He said whatever is the most correct thing to do, should be done.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcomed daughter Vamika on January 11.
bollywood

Virat on welcoming Vamika with Anushka: 'Greatest moment in my life'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:35 AM IST
Cricketer Virat Kohli has talked about becoming a father and entering parenthood with actor Anushka Sharma. He said his love for his daughter Vamika and cricket can't be compared.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a 'China puppet'.
Kangana Ranaut has called Twitter a 'China puppet'.
bollywood

Twitter deletes Kangana's tweet to Rohit Sharma, she calls it 'China puppet'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:52 AM IST
Kangana Ranaut has said that Twitter is threatening to suspend her account. Two of her tweets on the farmers protest were deleted by Twitter on Thursday for violating guidelines.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Nanda often posts pictures with her family members.
Navya Nanda often posts pictures with her family members.
bollywood

Navya Nanda wishes uncle Abhishek Bachchan on birthday: 'Partner in all crimes'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:47 AM IST
  • Actor Abhishek Bachchan got an early birthday wish from his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on Friday. She also posted a picture of them together and wrote a note alongside. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani tied the knot on Thursday and later partied with their friends and family, such as cousin Shraddha Kapoor.
bollywood

Inside Priyaank-Shaza's wedding party: Cousin Shraddha, Anil Kapoor attend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:58 AM IST
Stars such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Nikhil Dwivedi, Boney Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and others attended the wedding party of Padmini Kolhapure's son Priyaank Sharma and Shaza Morani.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar’s next Bollywood release is biopic on revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh.
bollywood

Shoojit Sircar on OTT boom: Every boom is welcome as that means we are progressing

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:17 PM IST
Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar says the good thing to have a new medium is that it means consumption is increasing, which leads to creation of more content and that would lead to more opportunities for everyone.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
In nine years of her film career, Gautam admits she has been in phases with just one film in hand.
bollywood

I waited for these opportunities, says Yami on signing eight films

By Kavita Awaasthi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:57 PM IST
The actor, who is thrilled that she has 8 films lined up this year and she is headline some of them. “I was waiting for good work.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
Richa Chadha reacted to protests against Greta Thunberg.
bollywood

Richa Chadha calls burning of Greta Thunberg’s effigies ‘repugnant and immature'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:37 PM IST
  • Richa Chadha criticised the burning of Greta Thunberg’s posters and effigies, calling it 'foolish' and 'embarrassing'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
Abhishek Bachchan turns 45 on Friday.
bollywood

Happy birthday Abhishek: See precious family moments with Aishwarya and Aaradhya

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:04 PM IST
On Abhishek Bachchan's 45th birthday, here is a look at some of his pictures with family, including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agastya Nanda.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Gauahar Khan reminded everyone of Indian celebrities' support to the Black Lives Matter movement.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan questions criticism of global support to protest

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 07:52 PM IST
Gauahar Khan disagreed with the view that people from outside India should refrain from commenting on the ongoing farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav played his first leading role in The White Tiger.
bollywood

Adarsh says he felt insecure when he competed with ‘buff men' at auditions

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:58 PM IST
  • Adarsh Gourav, who shot to fame with Netflix film The White Tiger, has said that he would feel intimidated at auditions. He also revealed that he almost quit the industry in 2015.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
Kubbra Sait took a dig at Kangana Ranaut via Twitter.
bollywood

Kubbra Sait takes indirect dig at Kangana, says calling her 'queen' backfired

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 06:19 PM IST
  • Kubbra Sait took on Kangana Ranaut over her recent comments on the ongoing farmers' protest. Kangana made disparaging comments about Rihanna, Greta Thunberg and other supporters of the agitation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP