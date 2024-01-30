 Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's Neuralink implanting 1st brain chip in human | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's Neuralink implanting first brain chip in human: If we see this in our lifetime…

Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's Neuralink implanting first brain chip in human: If we see this in our lifetime…

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 30, 2024 12:28 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut also spoke about why Satyug was primarily called so. She tweeted that atheists ‘call everything in our scriptures too far fetched’.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has supported Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp. performing a brain implant in the first human recipient. Elon's move is a major step toward his goal of enabling people to control computers with their minds. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Elon Musk had tweeted, "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy." (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk confessing he is a fan of PM Modi during their US meet)

Kangana Ranaut shared Elon Musk's tweet.
Kangana Ranaut shared Elon Musk's tweet.

What Elon tweeted

Elon also wrote, "Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

How Kangana has reacted

Sharing it, Kangana said, “Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so called atheists biggest challenge is to understand what they don’t know/ or haven’t seen, as they call everything in our scriptures too far fetched, well not that far anymore (slightly smiling face emoji).”

About Elon's Neuralink

Neuralink is a startup founded by Elon Musk in 2017. It’s trying to build a brain-computer interface that would help people with traumatic injuries operate phones and PCs using only their thoughts. To do that, it’s working on implanting electrodes into peoples’ brains. It aims to interpret signals and treat conditions such as paralysis, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. One early device is known as the Utah array, which was first demonstrated in a human in 2004. Many competitors have entered the field, including Synchron and Precision Neuroscience.

About Kangana's upcoming films

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, which will release in theatres on June 14. The movie, also written and directed by Kangana, features the actor in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She also has an upcoming psychological thriller film with R Madhavan. Vijay will helm the film.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On