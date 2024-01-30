Kangana Ranaut supports Elon Musk's Neuralink implanting first brain chip in human: If we see this in our lifetime…

Actor Kangana Ranaut has supported Elon Musk's Neuralink Corp. performing a brain implant in the first human recipient. Elon's move is a major step toward his goal of enabling people to control computers with their minds. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Tuesday, Elon Musk had tweeted, "The first @Neuralink product is called Telepathy." (Also Read | Kangana Ranaut reacts to Elon Musk confessing he is a fan of PM Modi during their US meet) Kangana Ranaut shared Elon Musk's tweet.

What Elon tweeted

Elon also wrote, "Enables control of your phone or computer, and through them almost any device, just by thinking. Initial users will be those who have lost the use of their limbs. Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

How Kangana has reacted

Sharing it, Kangana said, “Satyug was primarily called so because of this technology/ability of communication without speaking, if we see this in our lifetime then it’s not impossible to imagine technology Devtas and Rishis and many other celestial beings use in our scriptures, because for most of these so called atheists biggest challenge is to understand what they don’t know/ or haven’t seen, as they call everything in our scriptures too far fetched, well not that far anymore (slightly smiling face emoji).”

About Elon's Neuralink

Neuralink is a startup founded by Elon Musk in 2017. It’s trying to build a brain-computer interface that would help people with traumatic injuries operate phones and PCs using only their thoughts. To do that, it’s working on implanting electrodes into peoples’ brains. It aims to interpret signals and treat conditions such as paralysis, epilepsy and Parkinson’s disease. One early device is known as the Utah array, which was first demonstrated in a human in 2004. Many competitors have entered the field, including Synchron and Precision Neuroscience.

About Kangana's upcoming films

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, which will release in theatres on June 14. The movie, also written and directed by Kangana, features the actor in the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The film also features Anupam Kher, Mahima Chaudhary, Milind Soman, Shreyas Talpade, Vishak Nair and the late Satish Kaushik. She also has an upcoming psychological thriller film with R Madhavan. Vijay will helm the film.

