Kangana Ranaut visits partially demolished Mumbai office, says her 'heart broke again'
- Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared photos of her partially demolished Mumbai office, and said that her 'heart broke again' after she visited the property.
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Monday shared pictures from a recent visit to her Mumbai office, which was partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last year. Kangana wrote that her 'heart broke again' after the trip to the property, which remains in partial disrepair.
She wrote in a tweet, "I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office,I wasn’t ready and my heart broke again." Kangana also shared pictures of herself at the office, which showed a half-broken wall.
In November, the Bombay High Court said the demolition action at Kangana's office had malafide intent. The court also commented on Kangana’s allegations that the demolition was a reaction to her opinions expressed on social media.
Following the court's order, Kangana thanked her followers for their support and wrote in a social media post, “When individual stands against the government and wins, it’s not the victory of the individual but it’s the victory of the democracy. Thank you everyone who gave me courage and thanks to those who laughed at my broken dreams. Its only cause you play a villain so I can be a HERO.”
Kangana had sought ₹2 crore in damages from the BMC and urged the court to declare BMC’s action illegal.
Kangana recently returned to Mumbai after having spent several months in her home town Manali. She had also been shooting for her action film Dhaakad in the meantime, in Madhya Pradesh. She will now move on to the air force drama Tejas.
