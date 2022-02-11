Kapil Sharma jokes Badhaai Do director wanted Rajkummar Rao to ‘lift cylinders’ on sets, cites hilarious reason. Watch

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar saw the release of their film Badhaai Do on Friday. The two recently visited The Kapil Sharma Show for the promotion of their film when host Kapil Sharma asked Rajkummar about the purpose of working on a chiselled physique, citing he did not get to romance with Bhumi in the movie.

Sony shared the promo of the show on social media with the caption, "Waise @kapilsharma ki baat sahi hai @rajkummar_rao ji, itni body banayi hai toh uska istemaal bhi karna chahiye tha! (Kapil Sharma is right, Rajkummar has made such a fantastic body, it should have been utilised)."

The promo shows Rajkummar in a black kurta pyjama and a matching jacket, arriving on stage with Badhaai Do co-star Bhumi Pednekar, who is in a white saree. Reacting to the Badhaai Do trailer, Kapil Sharma asks Rajkummar, "Aapne badi achhi body banayi hai. Na to aap Bhumi se romance karte nazar aarahe hain trailer me, na aap gundo ko peet rahe hain, bola nahi aapne director se ‘mere ko kya cylinder uthwane ke liye meri body banwai hai (You have made such a nice body. Neither you are seen romancing Bhumi nor are you seen beating up goons in Badhaai Do trailer. Didn't you ask the director if he wanted you to have this body for lifting cylinders)'?"

Badhaai Do is billed as a spiritual sequel to the 2018 hit Badhaai Ho. The film tracks the story of the lead characters played by Rajkummar and Bhumi - two closeted homosexuals who enter into a marriage of convenience to keep their conservative family members at bay, and protect their respective partners.

Rajkummar plays a gay police officer named Shardul Thakur while Bhumi plays a lesbian PE teacher Suman Singh in Badhaai Ho. Chum Darang from Arunachal Pradesh plays Bhumi's girlfriend in the film. It is directed by Harshavardhan Kulkarni and released in theatres on Friday.

