‘Kapil Sharma refused to call us on his show because The Kashmir Files doesn't have a big star': Vivek Agnihotri

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's tweet about Kapil Sharma has got the comedian and his popular show trending on Twitter. In a tweet shared on Saturday, Vivek had claimed that Kapil refused to invite him on his hit show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote his upcoming film The Kashmir Files. He believes it is because there isn't any big ‘star’ in his movie. (Also read: The Kashmir Files trailer: Vivek Agnihotri's film is packed with ‘National Award winners', Kangana calls it 'wonderful')

A fan tagged Vivek in a tweet, saying that they would love to watch the cast and crew promote the film on The Kapil Sharma Show. Vivek replied saying, “They refused to call on their show because we don't have a big commercial star.”

Later on Monday night, Vivek replied to another tweet about the same. “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai...Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai...please iss film ko bhi promote kare...ham sab Mithun da, Anupam Kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad (Kapil, you have supported everyone, please promote this film too. We want to see Mithun (Chakraborty and Anupam Kher together),” the comment read. Vivek replied, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: They are kings, we are the poor ones.”

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

In another tweet, he added, "Even I am a fan. But it's a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES."

Kapil and his show are now trending on Twitter with a section of users calling for boycott.

The Kashmir Files is about the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits. It stars Anupam, Mithun and Pallavi Joshi. It will be out in theatres on March 11.

