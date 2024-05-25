Karan Johar's 52nd birthday: Kajol, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, others attend bash in Mumbai. See pics

Filmmaker Karan Johar celebrated his 52nd birthday on Saturday. According to Pinkvilla, Karan's friends Tanya Dubash and Kajal Anand hosted a birthday party for him. Many celebrities, including actors Anil Kapoor and Kajol, attended the bash. (Also Read | Karan Johar upset with comedian's mimicry of him 'in exceptionally poor taste': Is he talking about this show?) Kajol and Farah Khan, among others, attended Karan Johar's birthday.

Karan Johar's attended by close friends Kajol, Farah Khan

Several pictures and videos of the celebrities were shared on social media platforms. Karan Johar wore a black outfit for his birthday as he arrived at the birthday venue in his car. Kajol was seen in her car as the paparazzi clicked her photos. The actor wore a yellow and white outfit for the bash. She also wore sunglasses.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Film director and choreographer Farah Khan also joined the party. She was seen wearing a navy blue outfit for the event. Farah also wore several neckpieces and glasses. She waved at the paparazzi from her car.

Anil Kapoor, Shakun Batra attend party too

Actor Anil Kapoor arrived at the event with his wife, Sunita Kapoor. Both were seen twinning in black outfits. Natasha Poonawalla and Adar Poonawalla were also guests at the party. While Natasha wore a white dress, Adar was seen in a black-and-white outfit. Shakun Batra, too, attended the bash in a black-and-white shirt and pants.

Karan's projects

Karan is all set to produce the upcoming sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

He will also produce an action-comedy featuring Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan. The film will also be produced by Karan Guneet Monga's Sikhya Entertainment. Karan and Guneet are uniting once again for their third theatrical collaboration. The film, yet to be named, will be directed by Aakash Kaushik.

Recently, taking to Instagram, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news. The caption read, "AYUSHMANN - SARA ALI KHAN TO STAR IN DHARMA - SIKHYA'S ACTION-COMEDY. Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment reunite, this time for an action-comedy headlined by #AyushmannKhurrana and #SaraAliKhan. Written and directed by Aakash Kaushik, this is Dharma and Sikhya's third theatrical collaboration. Shooting has begun. Title will be announced soon."