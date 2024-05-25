 When Karan Johar revealed why he's given up on marriage: ‘I’m not being cynical, I'm being practical' | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
When Karan Johar revealed why he's given up on marriage: ‘I’m not being cynical, I'm being practical'

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Devansh Sharma
May 25, 2024 01:47 PM IST

Karan Johar turns 52 today. In an interview in 2018, he talked about why it was too late then to get married.

Filmmaker Karan Johar turns 52 today. While he's best known for his legacy of romantic dramas, from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, he also often makes headlines for his love life or the lack of it. In a 2018 interview with Firstpost, Karan opened up on why he has given up on the idea of getting married. (Also Read – Karan Johar's 52nd birthday: Kajol, Farah Khan, Anil Kapoor, others attend bash in Mumbai. See pics)

Karan Johar turns 52 today
What Karan had said

When asked if Karan thinks of getting married now that the law is more receptive, he refused. “They’re too late now. It’s too late. At 46, I can’t be in a relationship. And I’m not being cynical, I’m being practical. I don’t think I can divide my time between a relationship, and my mom and two kids. Not that one has to be sacrificed for the other, but I want to divide my time only between the relationships I have with my work. And finally, I can say that I’m in a relationship with myself. And when you are in one of those, you don’t have either the space or the time for anyone else,” Karan explained.

Karan's love life

Karan has seldom discussed his love life directly. His 2016 directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was, self-admittedly, his most personal film to date as it revolved around the concept of unrequited love. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai, and Fawad Khan.

Karan welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017. He named his son after his late father, producer Yash Johar, who died in 2004 after battling with cancer. Karan lives with his twins and mother, Hiroo Johar, in Mumbai.

On the work front, Karan last directed the family comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan among others. On his 52nd birthday today, Karan also shared a picture of him with the script of his next, untitled directorial.

 

 

 

 

When Karan Johar revealed why he's given up on marriage: 'I'm not being cynical, I'm being practical'
