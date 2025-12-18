Karan Johar calls Kareena Kapoor ‘Carbie Doll’ while she enjoys samosa at their kids’ annual day

Karan Johar recently treated fans to a heartwarming and hilarious moment from his kids’ annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In a video shared on social media, Kareena Kapoor was seen gleefully enjoying a big samosa, putting to rest any rumours about strict dieting. Karan Johar shared a delightful video of Kareena Kapoor enjoying a samosa at his kids' school function, dispelling diet rumors.

Karan Johar posts video on Kareena eating samosa

Karan playfully commented, “This is what Kareena Kapoor does at the school function, eating a samosa. For all you people who think she is on a diet.” Kareena instantly chimed in, 'No I am not'. Karan added, “Look what she is eating. A big samosa. I am proud of you, Bebo. I am proud of you. You are my carbie doll. I love it.” Kareena briefly gave him a stern look before continuing to enjoy her treat, much to fans’ delight.

The fun-filled function saw other Bollywood stars attending to cheer for their little ones. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai were also present, attending the annual day festivities to support their daughter Aaradhya. The family joined in the celebrations alongside other parents and students, enjoying performances and school activities.

Karan Johar shared this fun moment from his kids’ annual function at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, capturing the joy of parenthood. His twins, Yash and Roohi, born via surrogacy in February 2017, were part of the celebration, while Kareena Kapoor’s children, Taimur Ali Khan (born December 2016) and Jehangir Ali Khan (born February 2021), as well as Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan (born November 2011), also attended with their parents.

Kareena and Karan's latest projects

In other news, Kareena Kapoor is currently busy with her next major film Daayra, which marks her 68th project in a career spanning more than 25 years. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, who is known for hard‑hitting dramas like Raazi and Talvar, Daayra is described as a gritty crime‑drama that confronts the age‑old paradox of crime, punishment and justice in contemporary society. Kareena stars opposite Prithviraj Sukumaran, and is expected to release in 2026.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is also busy with his latest production, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday. Directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced under the banners of Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures, the film is ready to hit the theaers on Christmas Day, 25 December.