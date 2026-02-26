Karan Johar reacts after his film Dhadak 2 is screened at Ivy League colleges, calls it 'a great moment of pride'

Karan shared a poster of the film starring lead actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri . He wrote, "Dhadak 2 being screened at all the IVY league universities is such a great moment of pride for us @dharmamovies ....The love and respect it had garnered over the past few months had been overwhelming, and I give all credit to the immensely talented @shazia.iqbal8 for being this important voice and storyteller!!! She is the soul of our film..."

Filmmaker Karan Johar has reacted after his 2025 film Dhadak 2 was screened at the Ivy League colleges. Taking to his Instagram Stories, Karan called it a "great moment of pride." He also credited the film's director, Shazia Iqbal, for it and called her "immensely talented."

Where has Dhadak 2 been screened The film has already been screened at Brown and Yale. It will be shown in Columbia and Princeton next month. In Yale, the film was screened by the Department of Political Science on February 16 at Luce Hall. Dhadak 2 was shown in Brown on February 19 at the Watson School of International and Public Affairs. The film will be screened at Columbia on March 1 at the Alfred Lerner Hall. At Princeton, the film will be shown on March 5 at the East Pyne Building.

All about Dhadak 2, its box office collection Dhadak 2 was released in theatres on August 1 last year. The film started streaming on Netflix on September 26 last year. As per Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹22.45 crore nett and ₹26.9 crore in India. Globally, it collected ₹31.5 crore.

The film revolves around two star-crossed lovers, Neelesh and Vidhi, played by Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii, who hail from different caste backgrounds. Dhadak 2 explores love while challenging social norms. The film follows Siddhant's character as he navigates a love story that breaks through societal expectations and class barriers.

The film has been directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Zee Studios and Cloud 9 Pictures. Dhadak 2 was initially slated to hit the big screen in November 2024, but had several delays following the reported hurdles with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which were resolved only recently after the makers agreed to significant cuts and modifications to the film.

Dhadak 2 is a remake of filmmaker Mari Selvaraj's 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. The film is a sequel to 2018's film Dhadak, which marked the acting debut for Janhvi Kapoor. Starring Ishaan Khatter, it was directed by Shashank Khaitan.