Here's why Karan Johar had ‘big fight’ with Aditya Chopra over sex scene in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna: 'He was right'

Filmmaker Karan Johar has revealed that he had a big fight with producer Aditya Chopra over a sex scene in the 2006 film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna. While Aditya had a feeling that ‘India will not accept it’, Karan was of the view that there cannot be a relationship without sex. In a new interview, Karan confessed that maybe Aditya was right and the audience would have received the film in a better way had they not gone ahead with the scene. Also read: John Abraham had called Karan Johar 'clannish', before Kangana Ranaut labelled him 'flag-bearer of nepotism' on KWK

Directed by Karan Johar, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna had Rani Mukerji cast opposite Abhishek Bachchan. The film explored adultery with Rani falling for Shah Rukh Khan and the two also had an intimate scene in the film.

On being asked about that particular scene, Karan said during his appearance on Anupama Chopra’s All About Movies podcast, “I was shooting that sequence, and I was at this big location that was snowed out, and Adi called me. He said, ‘Listen, I’ve been thinking about it for the last couple of days, and it’s very strongly in my head. I don’t think they should have sex. I feel like India will not accept it. They should come to the point, and retract, because they’re guilty about it’. I was like, ‘No, I’m going to do it. How can you be in a relationship and not have sex?’"

"So, we had this big fight over the phone, and I was rebellious about it. Much later, when I sat down with the film, and I thought about it, and I think back and feel that he was right. Not optically or anything, but commercially. I feel the country would’ve been far more receptive of the love story had they not gone ahead with a physically intimate relationship,” he added.

Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna received mixed reviews and collected a gross of ₹110.26 crore at the worldwide box office. Karan is currently filming the last schedule of his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in Gulmarg. Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh have flown to Gulmarg for the shoot.