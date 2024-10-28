Karan Johar is feeling lonely? Says he wants to get rid of ‘single status’ amid back-to-back Diwali parties

Karan Johar is single but really eager to mingle. The filmmaker, 52, took to his Instagram account to share a series of pictures of his latest look for a Diwali party but it was his caption that caught everyone's attention. Karan shared that amid a crowd of people at any Diwali party, he still feels ‘alone’ and wonders when he will get rid of his ‘single’ status. (Also read: Revenue down by 50%, profit less than ₹1 crore: Did Dharma Productions' poor finances force Karan Johar to sell stake?) Karan Johar talked about feeling lonely while attending Diwali parties.

What Karan Johar said

In the caption of his latest post, Karan wrote in the Devnagari script, “Diwali ki raate, itni mulakaate, itni saari baatein, bheed mein fir bhi tanhai, single status se kab hogi judaai (Diwali nights, meeting so many known faces, in the crowd there is still a sense of loneliness, when will I get rid of the single status)?”

Karan looked dapper in a black suit with gold threadwork around the shoulders for the Diwali party. His statement ring- of a huge emerald one, was the highlight of the look. He shared the pictures with the iconic Kishore Kumar song Kuch Toh Log Kahenge from Amar Prem.

More details

Karan welcomed his twins, Yash and Roohi, in 2017, via surrogacy. In a 2018 interview with Firstpost, Karan had opened up on why he has given up on the idea of getting married. "It’s too late. At 46, I can’t be in a relationship. I don’t think I can divide my time between a relationship, and my mom and two kids. Not that one has to be sacrificed for the other, but I want to divide my time only between the relationships I have with my work. And finally, I can say that I’m in a relationship with myself. And when you are in one of those, you don’t have either the space or the time for anyone else,” he said.

He named his son after his late father, producer Yash Johar, who died in 2004 after battling with cancer. Karan lives with his twins and mother, Hiroo Johar, in Mumbai.