Karan Johar is not okay with the ‘career-destroyer tag’ people have given him: ‘Maine bas aapna kaam kiya’

Karan on ‘destroying’ people’s careers

“People say iske iska career destroy kiya. Maine kisi ka kuch nahi kiya. Maine bas aapna kaam kiya (People say that I have destroyed careers of many. I have not done anything like that. I just did my job). This is a belief. Negativity travels, positivity doesn’t. Fashion sa hogaya hai burai karne ka (It has become a trend to badmouth people). Love me, hate me, but don't be indifferent to me. You talk so much about it, and that means I matter”.

Karan mentioned that people praise Adarsh Gourav today, but no one mentions that My Name Is Khan was his first film. He believes that people overlook the positive and try to find only negative things.

The filmmaker added, “I have worked with all actors. I can share details of actors and other talent who did their first film with us, who were complete outsiders. They started their career with us. I encouraged them to pursue their passion, and they are flourishing today. I never get credit for this... Why aren’t people talking about Lakshya Lalwani or Raghav Juyal, who are saying Kill turned around things for them? Why aren't you crediting me for that? If I launch one actor who will be an outsider, no one will talk about that. But they will be covering and mention the so-called ‘nepo kids’. I have a whole list.. I have launched 25 directors and almost 50 actors... But why should I give the list to someone? If I have launched 20 outsider directors, they’re meant to be the captains of the ship, then why are you only focusing on the stars. An actor isn’t the sole component behind the success of a film. If I say that a film has worked only because of the star, then I am diminishing the work of the 100 people who’ve worked on the film.”

Karan’s next project

At that moment, Karan is looking forward to his film Homebound with actors Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa. The film has been selected to premiere at the Cannes Film Festival 2025 in the Un Certain Regard category. Academy Award-winning director Martin Scorsese has turned executive producer for Neeraj Ghaywan's second feature film.

In the official note shared by Karan, Martin Scorsese wrote, “I have seen Neeraj's first film Masaan in 2015 and I loved it, so when Melita Toscan du Plantier sent me the project of his second film, I was curious. I loved the story, the culture, and was willing to help. Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that's a significant contribution to Indian Cinema. I am glad the movie is an official selection at Un Certain Regard in Cannes this year”. Neeraj and Sumit Roy wrote the script for Homebound. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to 24, 2025.